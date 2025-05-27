CR Fitness Holdings Opens 85Th Crunch Fitness Location With State-Of-The-Art Facility In Gainesville, GA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crunch Gainesville, GA will redefine what a fitness destination can be, blending cutting-edge equipment with an atmosphere that's as motivating as it is fun. Crunch Gainesville, GA is a brand-new 3.0 location with a modern design that will provide a complete, upscale fitness experience with a focus on quality service. The center features top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment including Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, Infrared sauna, hot studio for yoga and Pilates, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage, tanning, and the innovative HIITZoneTM. Spacious, modern locker rooms complete the experience, providing everything needed for a smooth and comfortable visit. Whether you're a beginner looking for Personal Training or a seasoned athlete ready for Group Fitness classes, Crunch Gainesville, GA accommodates a variety of fitness goals in a motivating, engaging and welcoming environment for the entire community.

The doors will officially open for workouts on May 29th at 5:00 a.m. with a soft opening, giving early members a chance to explore this new, $5 million gym. The grand opening celebration will take place on May 31st from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., featuring a BBQ cook-out, lively party atmosphere, exciting promotions, vendors on site with prizes and giveaways - and most importantly, a look at everything Crunch has to offer its prospective members!

But that's not all-Crunch Gainesville, GA will host a special sneak peek event on May 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mayor of Gainsville Sam Couvillon at 7:30 p.m. This event is an opportunity for community members to tour the facility, ask questions and receive special deals.

"We're excited to expand our footprint to 14 clubs in the Atlanta area with this gym location in Gainesville, GA" says Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This 3.0 location takes everything our members love about Crunch to the next level, with premium amenities, the latest equipment, and a fun, welcoming atmosphere that caters to everyone."

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the team, led by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, currently operates 85 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona.

For more information about Crunch Gainesville, GA and it's special "Grand Opening" offer to Join for $1 plus get 30 Days Free, visit crunch .

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

