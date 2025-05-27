Relm Insurance Appoints Rob Thomas As Chief Information Security Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance (Relm), the leading specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging and innovative industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Thomas as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Robert brings over 20 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity and technology across the Banking, Insurance, and FinTech sectors. In his role at Relm, he will be responsible for shaping and executing the company's information security strategy, strengthening its cyber resilience, and ensuring regulatory compliance as Relm continues to scale globally.

Throughout his career, Robert has spearheaded digital transformation initiatives, transitioned organizations from outsourced to internal IT service models, and implemented DevOps and automation programs to drive operational efficiency. He has developed robust cybersecurity frameworks aligned with global standards, enabling innovation while protecting critical digital assets in complex, highly regulated environments.

"Robert's blend of technical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership acumen makes him a tremendous asset to the team," said Relm CEO and Founder, Joseph Ziolkowski. "His appointment reflects our continued investment in building a secure, scalable foundation to support the unique needs of our clients in fast-evolving industries."

Robert emphasized his enthusiasm about joining Relm, stating: "Relm's bold approach to innovation and its commitment to client success are what drew me to this opportunity. I'm excited to lead the charge in strengthening cybersecurity posture and embedding security as a core enabler of growth and resilience across the business."

Robert holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Information Technology from the University of Liverpool. His leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, transparency, and mentorship, empowering cross-functional teams to deliver secure and scalable solutions.

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries that spur innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to these high-growth markets, Relm plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of these innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including Web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech.

Media contact:

Yasmin Oronos

Luna PR

...