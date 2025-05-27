30 Years Of Innovation And Impact: Dan Larson's Inspiring Story

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Seattle resident Dan Larson was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023, his only exposure to robotic technology was through his work as a quality engineer at Boeing. He could never have imagined that robotic technology made by Intuitive, the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, would one day play a pivotal role in his health care.

Having experienced the loss of his father to lung cancer, Dan was determined to overcome his own diagnosis and enjoy his retirement with his family. Under the care of clinicians at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Washington, Dan underwent two robotic lung biopsies with the Ion Endoluminal System, Intuitive's robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform, followed by a robotic-assisted lobectomy-removal of part of the lung- with the da Vinci 5 system, Intuitive's next-generation multiport robotic system.

Following his successful procedures, Intuitive invited Dan and his wife Cindy, and his physicians, Abhishek Biswas, MD and Baiya Krishnadasan, MD, FACS, both from Tacoma General, to join the engineers, manufacturers, and other Intuitive employees who designed the technology that helped change his life to share his story as the company marks 30 years since its founding.

“When you've seen a loved one go through what I saw my father go through, you're willing to do anything if it means you will get better. I was lucky to have experienced doctors with the best technology near me, and from New Year's Eve to today, it's been a great recovery,” said Dan.

“To other people who may think they're in a similar situation, don't wait to get checked, get your answers, and have it taken care of,” said Dan.

Dan spent his career dedicated to quality as a quality assurance investigator at Boeing, so the opportunity to see a behind-the-scenes manufacturing tour at Intuitive was especially meaningful. He witnessed the precision and dedication that goes into building the Ion and da Vinci systems, the technologies used in his care.

Dr. Abhishek Biswas, who performed Dan's two Ion biopsies - one that resulted in a diagnosis in 2023 and then to detect local recurrence in 2024 - demonstrated the system to Dan and showed him the 3D navigation path of his own lungs that Dr. Biswas used for guidance when navigating to his target lung nodule.

“Dan was one of the first 25 patients I was able to biopsy with Ion, and without it, his cancer could have progressed to stage four. This technology is truly transformative. Thank you to Intuitive for developing something that is uniquely different and that has made a huge impact on my work, so I can do what is right for my patient,” said Biswas, interventional pulmonologist at MultiCare.

Once Dan's lung cancer had been diagnosed, Dr. Baiya Krishnadasan, cardiothoracic surgeon at MultiCare, used the da Vinci 5 system to remove part of his lung on New Year's Eve 2024.

"Dan's case is truly heartwarming and special. This was a very complex procedure with a high risk of complications, but with the use of the da Vinci 5 system, we performed a successful operation, and he was able to return home within 48 hours. His positive attitude is inspiring, and it's gratifying to see how well he's done. I'm excited to teach others how to use this remarkable technology," said Krishnadasan.

MultiCare Health System was one of the first health systems in the Pacific Northwest to install a da Vinci 5 system. MultiCare has 30 da Vinci systems across various sites, including four da Vinci 5's, as well as four Ion Endoluminal Systems.

“Dan's story is powerful evidence of Intuitive's 30-year mission of putting patients first,” said Intuitive President Dave Rosa.

“Each day at Intuitive, we strive to solve hard problems so that clinicians can provide better outcomes for their patients. It was an honor to have Dan, his wife Cindy, and his physicians meet our teams to reinforce the connection between our employees and the patients that are taken care of using our technology,” said Rosa.

2025 marks Intuitive's 30th year developing robotic-assisted technology with the goal of improving patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care, and lowering the total cost to treat. In Intuitive's first three decades, surgeons performed nearly 17 million da Vinci procedures, and nearly 90,000 surgeons have been trained to use Intuitive's systems.

To mark Dan's visit, Intuitive employees united to complete an internal Impact Wellness Challenge in collaboration with the Intuitive Foundation, raising $25,000. This amount will be donated by the Intuitive Foundation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charity chosen by Dan and his wife Cindy.

Contact: Peper Long, Intuitive

...

1-202-997-7373

About Intuitive

Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.

About Ion

Ion is Intuitive's robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive biopsy in the lung. The system features an ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheter that allows navigation far into the peripheral lung and provides the unprecedented stability necessary for precision in biopsy.

About da Vinci Surgical Systems

There are several models of the da Vinci Surgical System. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

Important Safety Information

Patients should talk to their doctor to decide if surgery with a da Vinci system is right for them. Patients and doctors should review all available information on nonsurgical and surgical options and associated risks in order to make an informed decision.

Serious complications may occur in any surgery, including surgery with a da Vinci system, up to and including death. For important safety information, including surgical risks and considerations, please refer to intuitive.com/safety.

For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, refer to the associated user manual(s) or visit

The demonstration of safety and effectiveness for the representative-specific procedures was based on evaluation of the da Vinci 5 system as a surgical tool and did not include evaluation of outcomes related to the treatment of cancer (overall survival, disease-free survival, local recurrence) or treatment of the patient's underlying disease or condition. Device usage in all surgical procedures should be guided by the clinical judgment of an adequately trained surgeon.

Individuals' outcomes may depend on a number of factors-including but not limited to-patient characteristics, disease characteristics, and/or surgeon experience.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: