Versatility Redefined: Introducing The New Motorola Edge 2025

CHICAGO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every detail considered. Every angle covered. The motorola edge 2025 is joining Motorola's North American portfolio, equipping users with the perfect balance of premium features for an unthinkable value.

Both eye-catching and on-trend, the new motorola edge is wrapped with a beautifully contoured quad-curved design, a soft leather-inspired finish, and a Pantone-curated color - PANTONE Deep Forest. But there's more to the device's stylish design than what meets the eye.

The new motorola edge 2025 joins Motorola's North American portfolio.

The new motorola edge offers IP68 and IP69 protection1 - the highest level of protection against water and dust available on a smartphone. These qualifications allow the device to both withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and powerful, high-temperature water jets for up to 30 seconds. The device is also safeguarded from extreme temperatures, falls from up to 1.5 meters, and high-altitude locations, thanks to MIL-STD-810H certification.2 All the while, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i keeps the display safe, providing 2x more resistance to drops and scratches.3

Intelligence behind every shot

With the most capable motorola edge camera system to date, all you need to do is point and shoot - the device will take care of the rest. Equipped with a cutting-edge Sony LYTIATM 700C sensor , the new motorola edge's 50MP camera system produces brighter, more vibrant images in low-light settings. Meanwhile, omni-directional all-pixel focus provides faster, more accurate performance by utilizing 32x more focusing pixels.

Complementing the main camera is a 50MP4 ultrawide angle lens with built-in Macro Vision , allowing users to fit more into the frame with a 122o field of view or get as close as 2.5 cm to their subject for extreme close-ups. When shooting from a distance, the new motorola edge also features a 10MP telephoto camera , providing a clear view from 3x the distance with optical zoom or up to 30x the distance with Super Zoom.

Often the most memorable photos are those you take with family and friends, which is why the new motorola edge boasts a 50MP4 front camera - one of the highest resolution front cameras available - for post-worthy selfies and high-quality group shots. The selfie camera also features autofocus technology, helping keep the whole group in focus no matter their distance from the camera.

Going beyond the lens and into the software, moto ai5 makes smart adjustments in real time to improve the quality of each and every photo. Photo Enhancement Engine , for example, instantly reduces noise, accentuates details, and improves dynamic range for higher-quality photos.

For more hands-on editing, motorola edge users also have access to a host of tools and AI features on Google Photos, such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.

AI that understands your day

When it's not revolutionizing users' photos, moto ai doubles as a proactive assistant. By holding down the new AI Key on the side of the motorola edge 2025, users will gain access to an array of advanced, new moto ai features and prompts like:



Next Move: Recognizes what's on a user's screen, such as a recipe or an itinerary, and offers helpful next steps in real time. This feature also includes Playlist Studio , which curates a custom playlist based on the contents of one's screen, and Image Studio6 , which combines generative AI creation and editing capabilities to turn ideas into images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers.

Catch Me Up7,8: Saves users time by summarizing missed notifications that come through while the device is not being used.

Pay Attention: Records, transcribes, and summarizes conversations or meetings so that users can quickly find specific details without having to take notes or listen at all. Remember This: Memorizes information stemming from photos or notes when requested and later recalls key details, context, and facts when prompted.

Users who are always trying to learn something new will also have access to Gemini Live and Google's Circle to Search.9 The former is helpful when you need to talk things out, brainstorm ideas, or simplify complex topics, and the latter allows you to instantly get information about what's on your screen without switching apps by circling, highlighting, or tapping text or images.

Your senses, amplified

When it comes time to kick back and stream shows and movies, play games, or scroll through social media, users will be greeted with crisper details and enhanced quality. That's thanks to the new motorola edge's 6.7" Super HD pOLED display , which delivers 13% more resolution than the previous generation. Further enhancing on-screen action, the display also features improved contrast, a 120Hz refresh rate,10 and more vibrant hues with Pantone Validated Color.11

The enhanced features also come through with the audio experience, thanks to Hi-Res certified sound and Dolby Atmos® . Dolby Atmos reveals greater depth, clarity, and details across your favorite entertainment, so users can enjoy a more realistic and immersive audio experience. All of this holds true regardless of whether a user is listening to content through the device's two large stereo speakers or with headphones.

Uninterrupted power and speed

Whether leading an extensive photo shoot, enhancing productivity with advanced AI features, or immersing yourself in your favorite forms of entertainment, the new motorola edge helps you do it for longer with a 5200 mAh battery12 that provides two days of power on a single charge.13 In fact, the new motorola edge achieved DXOMARK's 2025 Gold Label for battery, claiming the #1 battery score in its segment.14 When it comes time to recharge, users can power up for the day in just six minutes15 with 68W TurboPowerTM charging or ditch the cords with 15W wireless charging (wireless charger sold separately).

Powering these experiences is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset , which provides greater efficiency, faster speeds, and better AI performance. Supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage,16 motorola edge 2025 users can rest assured that their device will keep everything running smoothly and is more than capable of holding all their favorite content.

Securely yours

From the moment the new motorola edge is taken out of the box, users will have access to the latest security features provided through Android 15. For added protection, effortless interactions, and creative freedom, the device also comes packed with a host of experiences and features made possible with Hello UX, such as Gestures, Smart Connect, ThinkShield, and Moto Secure.

motorola edge availability

In the United States, the new motorola edge - 2025 will be available universally unlocked starting June 5 at Best Buy, Amazon, and motorola (MSRP: $549.99). The device will also be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, Total Wireless, Visible, Spectrum, and Xfinity Mobile in the coming months.17

In Canada, the new motorola edge - 2025 will be available at motorola starting June 5 with subsequent availability at select carriers and national retailers.

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. THINKSHIELD is a trademark of Lenovo. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. "LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation. The product is conformed to "Hi-Res Audio Logo" standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2025. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1. Water and dust resistance were tested to IP68 and IP69 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against powerful, high-temperature water jets for up to 30 seconds. Exposure to conditions beyond these ratings are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof.

2. The U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions.

3. Performance of Gorilla® Glass 7i is based on lab tests under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary based on specific use, environmental conditions, and other factors. While Gorilla® Glass 7i is designed to enhance durability and provide improved resistance to drops and scratches compared to competitive lithium aluminosilicate glass, it is not indestructible and may still suffer damage under certain conditions. Users should exercise caution and avoid subjecting their devices to unnecessary risk.

4. 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for effective photo resolution of 12.5MP.

5. Motorola Account login is required to access Moto AI features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality.

6. AI-generated results may vary.

7. The following languages are supported: English, Spanish, Portuguese

8. Catch Me Up is compatible with the following messaging apps: Google Dialer (GMS), Dialer AOSP, WhatsApp, SMS by Google, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, LINE, Discord, Viber, Signal, Instagram (Direct Messages), Google Chat, Slack, Textme, Skype, Messages SMS Messages, TikTok, X Messages, LinkedIn, AirBnbCompatibility with other messaging platforms is not guaranteed.

9. Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android and Google app to the latest version. Results may vary depending on visual or audio matches. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Works on compatible apps and surfaces, and with ambient music only. Will not identify music coming through headphones or if phone volume is off.

10. Actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

11. PANTONE Colors generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate color. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2025.

12. The typical capacity is 5200mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 5100mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

13. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

14. Based on DXOMARK rankings as of May 2025, based on battery life scores of select smartphones in North America priced between $400 - $600.

15. Requires 68W TurboPowerTM charger; sold separately. Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in 6 min of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on"; charging rate slows as charging progresses.

16. Available user storage and internal memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

17. Pricing varies by carrier

