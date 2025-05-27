MENAFN - PR Newswire) All-New Smartwatch App Empowers Kids to Learn About the World Around Them with Weekly News and Content Designed to Spark Curiosity and Conversation

DENVER, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMO Technologies , a leading innovator in family connection, and The Week Junior , the trusted news magazine designed exclusively for kids, are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership as creators of the first-ever kids' news application specifically for kids' watches. With this initiative, The Week Junior's award-winning content will be available digitally on a child's wrist exclusively through COSMO's best-selling JrTrack kids' smartwatch.

COSMO Technologies and The Week Junior Announce First-Ever Kids' Smartwatch News Application

"We couldn't be more excited to join missions here," said COSMO's Founder & CEO Russell York. "In an increasingly digital world, parents need tools and resources to help kids stay active and engaged in the 'real world,' and that's exactly what this partnership is all about."

Inspiring Kids to Learn and Engage

With this new partnership, parents will have the option to add The Week Junior app exclusively on their child's COSMO JrTrack watch for free. Each week, kids can explore new selections of content on their watch, drawn from The Week Junior's thoughtfully crafted weekly magazine for kids ages 8-14. From current news stories to topical debates, polls, and fun facts, The Week Junior's content is now custom-built to go wherever kids go, giving families a new way to inspire learning and curiosity from anywhere.

"Our goal has always been to empower young readers to understand and voice their opinions on what's happening in the world," said Andrea Barbalich, Editorial Director of The Week Junior. "This collaboration with COSMO brings our mission directly into the hands of children everywhere, helping to foster a lifetime love of reading and learning."

A First-of-Its-Kind Innovation

In recent years, the popularity of kids' smartwatches has exploded across the US as parents search for smartphone alternatives that offer solutions for kids' connection and safety. COSMO's best-selling JrTrack watch line is a leader in this emerging space, equipped with real calling, messaging, and GPS tracking capabilities, along with additional safety and connection features built for kids and parents alike.

With the launch of JrTrack 4, COSMO became the first kids' wearable equipped with the option for parents to add third-party apps to customize their child's watch. The partnership with The Week Junior expands that innovation, offering new custom-created solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's modern families.

"We believe there's no limit to the amazing things kids can do if they're given the right tools and opportunities," noted York. "Our watch is designed to help families reclaim that sense of adventure and exploration in growing up – whether it's playing in the neighborhood or learning about news around the world."

About The Week Junior

The Week Junior is a weekly subscription magazine that reports the news directly to kids. Launched in March 2020 and now reaching more than 140,000 households, the magazine is a trusted resource packed with news, science, sports, puzzles, and interactive features designed to engage and educate young readers.

About COSMO Technologies

COSMO is a family tech company on a mission to inspire real-world childhoods by providing innovative solutions that bring families closer together. Their JrTrack line of kids' smartwatches has helped shape a movement of family connection that equips kids for independence and empowers parents with peace of mind.

Media Contact:

Marissa LaPointe

RKPR, A FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

SOURCE COSMO Technologies

