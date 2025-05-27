403
EC Chief Urges Immediate De-Escalation In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 27 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday called on the Israeli occupation to "immediately" lift the blockade on Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid in line with international principles and with UN participation.
This came during a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan, in which they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as EU-Jordan relations.
President von der Leyen commended Jordanآ's role as a cornerstone of regional stability under the leadership of King Abdullah II, and praised the Kingdomآ's long-standing efforts in hosting Palestinian refugees.
The call focused on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, now entering its eleventh week under a severe blockade.
Von der Leyen expressed deep concern over the expansion of Israeli occupation military operations targeting civilian infrastructure, including a school used as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, which resulted in civilian casualties, among them children. She described the attacks as "abhorrent".
Von der Leyen stressed that the "disproportionate use of force against civilians cannot be justified under humanitarian and international law." She called on the Israeli occupation to immediately lift the blockade and restore humanitarian aid delivery, with the involvement of the United Nations and other international partners.
The situation in the West Bank was also discussed, with von der Leyen highlighting the EUآ's increasing support for the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people. This includes a comprehensive assistance package worth آ€1.6 billion for the period 2025-2027, of which آ€310 million is earmarked for direct support to the Authority in 2025.
"The EU remains firmly committed to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution," von der Leyen affirmed.
The leaders reiterated their support for the Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza, approved at the Cairo Summit in March. They underscored that no forced displacement of Palestinians should be allowed under any circumstances.
In discussing bilateral relations, the leaders reviewed progress on the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed in January 2025. Von der Leyen expressed appreciation for the positive cooperation since the agreementآ's inception, noting that آ€500 million in macro-financial assistance is expected to be disbursed by August.
A second tranche of the same amount is anticipated in the autumn. An additional آ€228 million package for 2025-2027 is set for adoption in July to boost Jordanآ's investment climate.
The conversation also covered developments in Syria, where von der Leyen praised Jordanآ's support for institutional capacity-building efforts. She reiterated the EUآ's readiness to deepen collaboration in this area.
Von der Leyen welcomed the EUآ's decision last week to lift economic sanctions on Syria and confirmed continued monitoring of the countryآ's reform process, with a strong focus on human rights.
She noted the EUآ's leading role in international efforts to support the Syrian people, with the recent Brussels IX Conference securing nearly آ€6 billion in pledges for Syria and neighbouring countries.
The EU remains committed to Syriaآ's reconciliation and recovery path, she said, with a view to ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees. (end)
