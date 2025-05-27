Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Experts At Newcastle University Aims To Strengthen Capabilities And Advance Careers In Dentistry Through Oral Health Research

2025-05-27 09:03:40
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 27, 2025: The Oral Health Research Incubator is one of five initiatives to receive funding from the NIHR to boost national research capacity in key areas. Jointly led by Newcastle University and the University of Sheffield, the incubator will be instrumental in training and supporting researchers as they address pressing health and care challenges. The incubator will primarily focus on uniting individuals currently engaged in, or aspiring to pursue, applied oral health research. The new initiative aims to raise the profile of policy-relevant research and provide sustained support to advance the careers of professionals in the field.

Chris Vernazza, Interim Head of the School of Dental Sciences and Professor of Oral Health Services at Newcastle University, stated: "Nurturing the next generation of researchers is a crucial part of our mission, and this new incubator will play a pivotal role in preparing us to address the diverse challenges in oral health. Its emphasis on bridging research and policy is essential to delivering meaningful benefits to the many individuals and communities impacted by oral health issues."

Incubators are virtual and tailored to the specific needs of their communities. They offer engagement and outreach initiatives, along with training opportunities designed to foster and support the development of research careers.

The goals of the Oral Health Research Incubator include:

Identifying challenges faced by early and mid-career researchers pursuing careers in oral health research.
Building an academic community capable of co-creating strategies to attract and retain talent in the oral health research workforce.
Enhancing the skills of this workforce to carry out high-quality, policy-relevant applied oral health research.
Establishing strong connections among researchers, stakeholders, and policymakers to pinpoint future research priorities and create a sustainable framework to maintain these collaborations.

Zoe Marshman, Professor of Dental Public Health at the University of Sheffield, said: "Over the past year, dentistry has consistently been in the spotlight. Policymakers at both national and local levels are grappling with numerous oral health challenges-from promoting better oral health in communities and patients, to improving early detection and prevention of conditions like oral cancer, and ensuring access to dental care, especially for vulnerable populations. This incubator will help build a UK-wide network of researchers with the expertise needed to develop effective solutions to these pressing issues."

