403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Experts At Newcastle University Aims To Strengthen Capabilities And Advance Careers In Dentistry Through Oral Health Research
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 27, 2025: The Oral Health Research Incubator is one of five initiatives to receive funding from the NIHR to boost national research capacity in key areas. Jointly led by Newcastle University and the University of Sheffield, the incubator will be instrumental in training and supporting researchers as they address pressing health and care challenges. The incubator will primarily focus on uniting individuals currently engaged in, or aspiring to pursue, applied oral health research. The new initiative aims to raise the profile of policy-relevant research and provide sustained support to advance the careers of professionals in the field.
Chris Vernazza, Interim Head of the School of Dental Sciences and Professor of Oral Health Services at Newcastle University, stated: "Nurturing the next generation of researchers is a crucial part of our mission, and this new incubator will play a pivotal role in preparing us to address the diverse challenges in oral health. Its emphasis on bridging research and policy is essential to delivering meaningful benefits to the many individuals and communities impacted by oral health issues."
Incubators are virtual and tailored to the specific needs of their communities. They offer engagement and outreach initiatives, along with training opportunities designed to foster and support the development of research careers.
The goals of the Oral Health Research Incubator include:
Identifying challenges faced by early and mid-career researchers pursuing careers in oral health research.
Building an academic community capable of co-creating strategies to attract and retain talent in the oral health research workforce.
Enhancing the skills of this workforce to carry out high-quality, policy-relevant applied oral health research.
Establishing strong connections among researchers, stakeholders, and policymakers to pinpoint future research priorities and create a sustainable framework to maintain these collaborations.
Zoe Marshman, Professor of Dental Public Health at the University of Sheffield, said: "Over the past year, dentistry has consistently been in the spotlight. Policymakers at both national and local levels are grappling with numerous oral health challenges-from promoting better oral health in communities and patients, to improving early detection and prevention of conditions like oral cancer, and ensuring access to dental care, especially for vulnerable populations. This incubator will help build a UK-wide network of researchers with the expertise needed to develop effective solutions to these pressing issues."
Chris Vernazza, Interim Head of the School of Dental Sciences and Professor of Oral Health Services at Newcastle University, stated: "Nurturing the next generation of researchers is a crucial part of our mission, and this new incubator will play a pivotal role in preparing us to address the diverse challenges in oral health. Its emphasis on bridging research and policy is essential to delivering meaningful benefits to the many individuals and communities impacted by oral health issues."
Incubators are virtual and tailored to the specific needs of their communities. They offer engagement and outreach initiatives, along with training opportunities designed to foster and support the development of research careers.
The goals of the Oral Health Research Incubator include:
Identifying challenges faced by early and mid-career researchers pursuing careers in oral health research.
Building an academic community capable of co-creating strategies to attract and retain talent in the oral health research workforce.
Enhancing the skills of this workforce to carry out high-quality, policy-relevant applied oral health research.
Establishing strong connections among researchers, stakeholders, and policymakers to pinpoint future research priorities and create a sustainable framework to maintain these collaborations.
Zoe Marshman, Professor of Dental Public Health at the University of Sheffield, said: "Over the past year, dentistry has consistently been in the spotlight. Policymakers at both national and local levels are grappling with numerous oral health challenges-from promoting better oral health in communities and patients, to improving early detection and prevention of conditions like oral cancer, and ensuring access to dental care, especially for vulnerable populations. This incubator will help build a UK-wide network of researchers with the expertise needed to develop effective solutions to these pressing issues."
Company :-Good Relations India
User :- Uday Singh
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment