Mamata Banerjee Announces Fresh Teacher Recruitment Notification By May 31, Offers Age Relaxation To Jobless Educators
“Notification for fresh recruitment of teachers will be issued by May 31, those who lost jobs will get age relaxation”, the Bengal CM said on Tuesday.Also Read | Bengal SSC scam: SC allows Class 9-12 teachers to continue but conditions apply
Announcing relief for the Bengal teachers who lost their jobs , Banerjee said, "Age will not be a barrier. Those who lost their jobs will be allowed to sit for the exam even if they have crossed the usual age limit. They will also receive the benefit of their experience."
The Supreme Court had invalidated the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-aided schools, deeming the recruitment process“vitiated and tainted.”Also Read | Ex-TMC minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in teacher recruitment case
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also assured that the teachers who lost their jobs will receive benefit of experience in fresh recruitment process.
CM Banerjee's statement came amid massive protests by the teaching and non-teaching staff of state-backed schools, who lost their jobs because of an SC order in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.
"While the West Bengal government will continue its legal battle to protect existing teachers' positions, it will simultaneously commence the process of recruiting new educators to address staffing needs", CM Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.
CM Mamata Banerjee also stated,“Want teachers to get back their jobs, have filed review petition in Supreme Court”.Also Read | SIT says over 540 'fraudulent' hires-All about ₹100cr teachers recruitment scam Protesting Teachers Vow 'Not to Sit for Fresh Tests'
Vowing not to sit for fresh recruitment tests, the protesting teachers - terminated on April 3 following a Supreme Court order invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-aided schools - on Monday announced plans to take their agitation beyond West Bengal to the national capital.Also Read | West Bengal SSC scam: 3 school teachers end fast, allege intimidation by TMC
"In the coming days, apart from continuing our protests here in the city, we wish to let the nation know about the injustice meted out to thousands of eligible teachers who had qualified in the 2016 SSC exams by their own merit and qualification," said Brindaban Ghosh, a member of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum.
"Why should untainted teachers continue to be penalised for the illegalities committed by a section of candidates? Why can't the available mirror OMR images be used to differentiate between the 'tainted' and 'untainted'?"
