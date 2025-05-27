Lamine Yamal: Records FC Barcelona's 17-Year-Old Starboy Can Break In 2025/26 Season

Lamine Yamal is 17 years old and he is doing wonders at FC Barcelona as now even his teammates look up to him do something special when things get tough. We used to see this with Messi, and Lamine is on the right track to emulate the GOAT's success. At just 15 years and 290 days old, Lamine Yamal made his debut for Barcelona's senior team, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Yamal has broken several records already. He is the youngest player to score in La Liga at just 16 years old. He is also the youngest player to score in Euros and Copa Del Rey. His remarkable ability to score goals has been consistent, with 18 goals and 25 assists in 53 games last season alone.

Also, at 17 years and 10 days old, he became the youngest player to score in El Clásico. His impressive display earned him a reputation as a clutch player.

International success

Yamal's talents have also been recognized on the international stage. He made his senior debut for Spain at 16 years old and scored immediately. His confidence and skill were on full display as he helped Spain win Euro 2024, becoming the youngest player to feature in the tournament.

Awards and accolades

Yamal's impressive performances have earned him numerous awards, including the Golden Boy Award in 2024 and the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in the world. He also made it to the top 10 for the Ballon d'Or at just 17 years old.

What records can Lamine Yamal break in near future?

It will take supernatural ability and insane consistency for Lamine Yamal to break records set by Lionel Messi, but he can still be the youngest player to achieve many things in football.

Ballon d'Or

He is already a contender for Ballon d'Or this season and even if he didn't win it for this season's performance, he can aim to win it next season. This would make him the youngest player to win the coveted prize. Currently, Ronaldo Nazario holds the record for youngest player to win it at 21 years of age.

IFFHS Best Playmaker

Lamine Yamal's playmaking skills are on par with his goal scoring prowess. He could soon win the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Best Playmaker Award and become the youngest to do so.

Most assists in single La Liga season

Yet again, Lionel Messi holds the record for most assists in single season with 20 assists (2019-20). He is also the second best with 18 assists (2014-15). Lamine Yamal could match this and can go even better considering he contributed 15 assists in 2024-25 season.

Most assists in UEFA Champions League season

Luis Figo has the most assists in one UCL season with 9 goals and this is something Lamine Yamal is capable of breaking, especially given the new format.

New era in football

Lamine Yamal's rise to fame is also a reflection of the changing landscape of football and could become its torch-bearer. While we are not entirely sure he can break goal-scoring records, Yamal can definitely prove us wrong as he got a knack for scoring goals. Though it is tough, he could soon be youngest player to score 30 goals or more in a single La Liga season, and even replicate the form in UCL. From next season, Lamine Yamal is set to inherit the iconic no. 10 jersey at Barcelona and he will be carrying a legacy with him