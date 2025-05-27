Vetsintech Accelerates National Footprint With Chapter Expansion During Military Appreciation Month

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech (ViT), the only nonprofit devoted 100% to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, today announced a strategic expansion of its national presence with the launch of four new chapters in San Diego, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Albuquerque.

This expansion, unveiled during Military Appreciation Month, honors the service and sacrifice of military personnel and their families by translating gratitude into action-creating new pathways for veterans to thrive in the innovation economy. San Diego, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Albuquerque are home to some of the nation's largest and most vibrant veteran populations-with San Diego County alone hosting over 240,000 veterans -making them natural launching pads for ViT's mission. These new chapters build on ViT's strong national footprint, expanding from a dozen to 25 chapters by the end of this year.

"Veterans bring mission-critical skills to cyber, AI, and our growing national security challenges.

We're fast-tracking veteran talent into regions where tech opportunity and national need converge-unlocking careers in employment, entrepreneurship, and education," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

Each new chapter will serve as a local hub for ViT's signature programming, including industry-aligned training, employer connections, and startup resources tailored to the unique strengths of former service members. The expansion was fueled in part by growing demand from tech employers, regional veteran networks, and momentum from national partners such as Craig Newmark Philanthropies .

As cyber threats to critical infrastructure intensify, ViT recognizes the urgent need to mobilize America's most security-trained talent pool-our veterans-into technology roles where their skills matter most. Connecting Silicon Valley innovation with veteran expertise isn't just strategic-it's mission-critical to national resilience. This expansion ensures our most trusted professionals are positioned to defend, innovate, and lead in the sectors that safeguard America's digital future.

Military veterans interested in joining the VetsinTech network should register at VetsInTech .

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 90,000 vets strong and 24 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national, nonpartisan, non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit .

