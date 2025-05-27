Glyconex Announces Publication Of Research Involving Pro-Antibody, GNX201, In The International Journal Of Biological Macromolecules

Pre-clinical research demonstrates selectivity and safety of protease-activated antibody for gastrointestinal cancers

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules (309, 143176) involving a prototype of GNX201 (L-HKM4).

The article presents preclinical findings on a prototype of GNX201 in a series of in vitro and in vivo models to test its ability to selectively target tumor-associated glycans while avoiding normal tissues. GNX201 is based on GNX's HKM4 antibody but modified with a protease-cleavable masking domain, developed in collaboration with PrecisemAb Biotech Co.,Ltd.'s "Universal Antibody Lock Technology". This design blocks its activity until the antibody reaches tumor sites rich in matrix metalloproteinases. The goal of this pro-antibody approach is to improve the therapeutic window of glycan-targeting therapies by minimizing off-tumor binding in normal tissues.

"These findings support the potential of protease-activated antibodies to overcome longstanding safety concerns associated with glycan-targeting therapies," said Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO of GlycoNex. "This work marks an important milestone in our efforts to develop tumor-selective anti-glycan therapies and expands the therapeutic possibilities for hard-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers."

Building on these promising results, GNX201 is being further developed as a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate. With its demonstrated tumor specificity and favorable safety profile, GNX201 provides a robust foundation for ADC construction aimed at delivering potent cytotoxic payloads selectively to tumors, while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Dr. Mei-Chun Yang added: "We are honored to collaborate with PrecisemAb Biotech and successfully integrate its Universal Antibody Lock platform. The development of GNX201 is expected to provide patients with a safer therapeutic option."

Pro-Antibody technology has emerged as a next-generation strategy in antibody drug development, offering an effective solution to reduce the toxicity commonly associated with conventional antibody therapies. This publication marks the first report globally to validate the successful application of the Pro-Antibody strategy to glycan-targeting antibodies. It addresses the longstanding challenges of limited selectivity and normal tissue toxicity often observed in glycan antigen-targeted therapies, presenting significant scientific and commercial value.

Looking ahead, GlycoNex will continue the development of GNX201 and actively seek clinical and strategic partners to accelerate translational advancement and licensing opportunities.

About GNX201

GNX201 is an anti-TACA pro-antibody that applies PrecisemAb Biotech's proprietary "Antibody Lock" technology, by fusing a masking peptide to the variable region of the anti-TACA mAb via a cleavable linker. By design, the generated pro-antibody is "turned on" by dropping the masking peptide in the tumor microenvironment whereas in circulation it remains in an off state with the masked domain. This selective activation in tumors allows GNX201 to accurately target tumors rather than doing harm to antigens in normal organs. In pre-clinical studies, GNX201 has demonstrated an ability to lower normal tissue reactivity, enhance the capability of tumor-localized activation, and improve comparable tumor growth inhibition in vivo to the unmasked mAb in xenograft models.

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit .

Contact s for GlycoNex, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

[email protected]

Media Relations

Eric Reiss

[email protected]

About PrecisemAb Biotech Co., Ltd.

PrecisemAb Biotech Co., Ltd. is an innovative biotech company specializing in antibody engineering and precision therapeutics. Its proprietary Universal Antibody Lock Technology features a novel spatial masking design that significantly improves antibody selectivity at disease sites while minimizing off-tumor toxicity. This platform offers a breakthrough in the safety profile of antibody-based therapies and holds strong potential in oncology and autoimmune disease applications, improving both treatment outcomes and patients' quality of life. For more information, please visit:

SOURCE GlycoNex, Inc.

