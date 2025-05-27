Kiely Family Of Companies Recognized On ENR Top 400 List
TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiely Family of Companies is pleased to announce its continued recognition by Engineering News-Record (ENR), having placed on the ENR Top 400 Contractors list. In 2025, KIELY ranked 300 among the top general contractors list in America.
ENR, one of the nation's leading engineering magazines, ranks businesses based on construction revenue in millions of dollars from general contracting services. The list reflects the scale, performance, and impact of contractors operating across diverse infrastructure sectors in North America.
This year's Top 400 report highlighted an industry-wide trend toward cautious optimism, with contractors facing a mix of rising demand and challenges, including workforce shortages, and fluctuating costs. Despite these conditions, KIELY continues to demonstrate strength through steady growth, project diversification, and long-term partnerships.
"We live by one simple phrase at KIELY: 'Help others, and success will follow,'" said Andy Luse, CEO of Kiely Family of Companies. "We credit our consistent presence on the ENR list to the hard work, dedication, and integrity of our team members. Their commitment to excellence and to our KIELY Code drives success not only for our company, but also for our clients, and communities."
Kiely Family of Companies is a privately owned conglomerate focused on engineering, construction, industrial services, manufacturing, and real estate. As design-build provider of construction services for the natural gas, petroleum, water resources, electric, waste water, and renewable energy industries. KIELY performs work for publicly traded utility companies, energy companies, municipalities, and private entities throughout the United States.
