Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Confirms Strong Partnership with Africa

2025-05-27 08:36:37
(MENAFN) Moscow continues to be a dependable and unwavering ally to African countries, actively backing initiatives to reinforce their sovereignty, which faces threats from contemporary forms of colonialism, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov expressed these views on Monday during an Africa Day celebration held at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, where he spoke to a gathering of African diplomats and officials.

The senior diplomat reaffirmed Russia’s historic support for African states, tracing back to the Soviet period when Moscow championed national liberation movements and played a key role in dismantling colonial regimes.

“Today, Russia continues to foster the strengthening of Africa’s position as a unique and influential center of global development… We will further assist interested African nations in enhancing their defense capabilities, countering terrorism, and ensuring food and energy security,” Lavrov emphasized.

He praised the African Union’s 2025 theme as emblematic of worldwide efforts to address past injustices and welcomed a United Nations resolution that designates an international day dedicated to confronting colonialism.

Lavrov called for ongoing cooperation toward establishing a fair multipolar world order and reaffirmed Russia’s support for Africa’s increased participation in global governance, including its permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

