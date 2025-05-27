Flaviar Inc. Leads The Way In Beverage Alcohol E-Commerce With SOC 2 Certification With Vanta

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SOC2 is a compliance framework used to evaluate and validate an organization's information security practices, widely used in North America, particularly in the SaaS industry. It was created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as a way to help organizations verify their security and reduce the risk of a security breach.

To receive a SOC 2 certification, an organization's security controls need to be investigated against a set of criteria to verify they've implemented the right policies and protocols to protect your customer's data. A SOC 2 helps build trust with stakeholders and let them know that the measures you have in place to keep their data safe.

"Achieving SOC 2 shows that an organization takes compliance and customer trust seriously," said Boris Logvinsky, VP, Product, Vanta. "Vanta helps companies like Flaviar streamline the path to compliance, making it easier to demonstrate security practices that build credibility and unlock new opportunities."

The process for Flaviar to obtain their SOC 2 certification was notably rigorous, taking approximately seven months in total to complete. Throughout this period, every employee played an active role-contributing to documentation, participating in maintenance activities, and ensuring that compliance standards were met across the organization.

"Becoming the only spirits e-commerce platform to achieve SOC 2 compliance is a clear signal that we take data security seriously," said Adi Pal, CTO at Flaviar. "As more beverage alcohol brands and partners look to scale online, enterprise clients need to know their data is protected. Security is no longer a nice-to-have-it's a deciding factor, and this milestone reinforces Flaviar's commitment to building a trusted, modern platform for the industry."

The significance of Flaviar's latest certification cannot be underestimated, as it is a notable milestone not only for the business, but for their wider position as a thought leader within the broader SaaS industry. See below for more context as to the importance of obtaining this notable certification:



Builds consumer trust

Opens doors to more enterprise business opportunities

Reduces legal and regulatory risks for both Flaviar as well as brands featured on the marketplace

Improves internal security Provides ongoing notable scalability and growth opportunities

About Flaviar

Flaviar pursues its mission of "Bringing Good Spirits To Life" via an integrated ecosystem of consumer and business facing products and services. With its leading consumer marketplaces, Flaviar and Caskers , it facilitates nearly a million orders annually through its network of retailers across the world. Wine-Searcher is the global leader in beverage alcohol product search, boasting nearly 19 million listings from more than 35,000 vendors across 126 countries and a database searched 300 million times each year. Flaviar For Business offers a comprehensive suite of data insights and advertising solutions along with Flaviar Checkout, powering compliant DTC sales and the exclusive app for processing alcohol payments for global e-commerce leader, Shopify.

