Wolfzhowl Global Expands To Southeast Asia And Australia With Waheed Bidiwale As The Global CEO And Jean Paul As The SEA CEO Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Wolfzhowl Global Expands To Southeast Asia And Australia With Waheed Bidiwale As The Global CEO And Jean Paul As The SEA CEO
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2025 - Wolfzhowl, a 13-year-old brand and consumer strategy consultancy, is seamlessly blending strategy with technology. #StraTech, as the company calls it, is an approach to ensure the best of strategy of socio-cultural, behaviors & data-led insights is enacted faster, with scale, and in an omnipresent manner via sentient technology.
To spearhead this global growth, the firm has brought in Waheed as Global CEO and Jean as CEO for Southeast Asia , with Singapore as its regional hub.
With over two decades of leadership in martech, data, and AI across Australia, the USA, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Waheed, who was previously the global CSO of Verticurl, will now lead Wolfzhowl's #Stratech vision globally.
Jean Paul, a business leader who thrills in orchestrating people, product & profit, with 20+ years of experience across Publicis, Omnicom, Dentsu networks in APAC markets, will drive the Southeast Asia growth from Singapore.
“Our Australia & Southeast Asia entry is a critical chapter in Wolfzhowl's evolution. With Waheed and Jean onboard, we are ready to scale our Stratech philosophy to a new breed of clients looking for insight & tech transformation.” Kalyan Ram Challapalli, Founder & Strategy Chief, Wolfzhowl.
“I'm thrilled to join Wolfzhowl at such a pivotal time. We're here to prove that businesses don't just grow when strategy meets technology; they transform. Stratech is more than a methodology; it's a movement.” Waheed, Global CEO, Wolfzhowl Global
“Southeast Asia is full of ambition and complexity, and that's exactly where orchestration thinking thrives. I'm excited to shape Wolfzhowl's growth here and help brands win by being behavior-led and tech-enabled.” Jean Paul, CEO, Southeast Asia, Wolfzhowl Global.
