403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Removes Limits on Ukraine’s Long-Range Attacks
(MENAFN) Germany will no longer impose restrictions on Ukraine’s ability to carry out long-range attacks deep within Russian territory, including the use of weapons manufactured in Germany, according to Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Moscow has repeatedly cautioned Berlin that such a move would effectively make Germany an active participant in the ongoing conflict.
Speaking at a EuropaForum event on Monday, the chancellor emphasized that Kiev must be able to “effectively” defend itself against Russian aggression.
Merz argued that the capacity to strike only within Ukraine’s own borders is insufficient for its defense needs.
“We will do everything in our power to continue supporting Ukraine militarily,” the chancellor declared.
He added that there are now “no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British nor the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans.”
However, Merz did not specify whether long-range Taurus missiles would be supplied to Ukraine, a subject that was controversial under the previous administration led by Olaf Scholz.
The former chancellor had consistently opposed providing these weapons, warning that it could dangerously escalate the conflict.
Taurus missiles have an operational reach of 500 kilometers, allowing them to target locations deep inside Russian territory, potentially even the capital.
Russia has warned Germany that supplying such missiles to Ukraine would render Berlin a direct party to the conflict.
Moscow has repeatedly cautioned Berlin that such a move would effectively make Germany an active participant in the ongoing conflict.
Speaking at a EuropaForum event on Monday, the chancellor emphasized that Kiev must be able to “effectively” defend itself against Russian aggression.
Merz argued that the capacity to strike only within Ukraine’s own borders is insufficient for its defense needs.
“We will do everything in our power to continue supporting Ukraine militarily,” the chancellor declared.
He added that there are now “no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British nor the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans.”
However, Merz did not specify whether long-range Taurus missiles would be supplied to Ukraine, a subject that was controversial under the previous administration led by Olaf Scholz.
The former chancellor had consistently opposed providing these weapons, warning that it could dangerously escalate the conflict.
Taurus missiles have an operational reach of 500 kilometers, allowing them to target locations deep inside Russian territory, potentially even the capital.
Russia has warned Germany that supplying such missiles to Ukraine would render Berlin a direct party to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment