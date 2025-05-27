Lauderhill Launches Peace Month 2025 With Community Rally And Urgent Call To End Gun Violence
Peace Month will continue throughout June with community-driven events including Youth and Adult Peace Empowerment Workshops and a hands-on Community Peace Garden project . These experiences are designed to equip residents with tools for emotional wellness, conflict resolution, and civic responsibility.
"Peace Month is our city's invitation to every resident to be part of the solution," said Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn. "When we come together-government, nonprofits, families, and faith-based organizations-we create a Lauderhill where everyone has the opportunity to feel safe, be healthy, and thrive."
This initiative is made possible through the support of dedicated community partners, including the Children's Services Council of Broward County , United Way of Broward County , and the Lauderhill Health and Prosperity Partnership (LHPP) .
With more than 140 confirmed shootings and over 2,000 domestic disturbance calls in Lauderhill in 2024, this year's Peace Month is more than symbolic-it's a rallying cry for real change .
Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover the Peace Rally to hear firsthand from residents, youth, and leaders committed to ending violence and building a better Lauderhill.
