Austin Latino Hair Stylist Set To Make Hair History At 2025 North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA)

Allen Ruiz Set to Make Hair History at 2025 North American Hairstyling Awards

Allen Ruiz's Poise Collection could earn him 2025 Hairstylist of the Year Honors

Allen Ruiz's Red Flux Collection could earn him 2025 Master Stylist of the Year Honors

Four-time North American Hairstyling Awards winner, Allen Ruiz returns with dual nods, representing Austin and the Latino community on hair's biggest stage.

- Allen RuizAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allen Ruiz , acclaimed salon owner and stylist based in Austin, Texas, has earned two nominations in this year's 36th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) - equivalent to the“Academy Awards of Hair.” The ceremony takes place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Chapin Theater in Orlando, FL, from 8–10 PM.A four-time NAHA champion-twice winning Hairstylist of the Year (2007, 2013), earning Salon Team of the Year (2011), and most recently Master Stylist of the Year (2023)-Ruiz returns this year competing in both Master Hairstylist of the Year and Hairstylist of the Year. Master Hairstylist is by invitation only: NAHA invited 100 elite stylists to submit, ultimately narrowing the field to just five finalists per category. Hairstylist of the YearThis marks Ruiz's second time being named a finalist in NAHA's top two categories-an honor achieved by only a select few in the award's 36-year history. His first dual nomination came in 2016, though he left that year without a win.“Being recognized again in both categories is incredibly meaningful,” says Ruiz.“In 2016, I was truly honored just to be nominated, and I feel the same way now. Of course, I'd love to bring one home this time, but more than anything, I'm proud of the work and grateful to be part of a community that continues to inspire me.”For Master Hairstylist of the Year, Ruiz's entry, "Poise," draws on the refined silhouette of 1990s supermodels, haute couture doll-like artistry, and modern cinematic finesse. His "Hairstylist of the Year" collection, "Red Flux," merges sharp precision with textured energy-short cuts pulsate in contrasting depths of black and fiery red.“NAHA has grown into so much more than an awards ceremony-it's a launchpad that pushes me to go beyond the salon chair and the lens,” Allen Ruiz reflects.“This year, a win would be especially meaningful. After decades of passion, dedication, and growth, being chosen again would not only honor my creative evolution-it would affirm every risk I've taken to elevate this craft. It's deeply personal and incredibly inspiring.”About Allen RuizWith over three decades of experience, Allen Ruiz is a global leader in hair design, runway styling, and editorial creativity. As Global Artistic Director for Hair Styling at Aveda, Ruiz has collaborated with fashion titans like Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Rodarte, and Christian Siriano, and studied under legends including Antoinette Beenders, Guido, and Odile Gilbert.His work has featured prominently in Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, W, Shape, and American Salon. In 2007, Latina Magazine named him one of the“Top 10 Latino Hairdressers in America.” Ruiz also received the 2011 Canadian Mirror Award for“International Hairstylist of the Year.” His Austin-based salons have been honored by Salon Today as one of the Top 200 Salons in the U.S.Allen Ruiz is a globally acclaimed hairdresser celebrated for his visionary artistry and award-winning imagery. With over 30 years of experience, he has mastered the craft of hairdressing, earning a reputation as one of the industry's most influential creatives.Driven by an enduring passion for fashion, Allen's career has taken him across the globe, where he trained with legendary runway and editorial stylists such as Antoinette Beenders, Guido Palau, and Odile Gilbert. His creative touch has shaped the runway looks of top fashion houses, including Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Cynthia Rowley, Christian Siriano, Rodarte, and Charlotte Ronson.Allen's editorial and campaign work has been featured in premier consumer and industry publications, including Vanity Fair, W, Shape, Harper's Bazaar, and American Salon.For nearly three decades, Allen has partnered with Aveda, currently serving as the brand's Global Artistic Director for Hair Styling. Renowned for his ability to merge fashion-forward concepts with educational excellence, he has served as a creative director for both Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands.His accolades include being named one of Latina Magazine's "Top 10 Latino Hairdressers in America" in 2007. A four-time Canadian Mirror Awards nominee, Allen won“International Hairstylist of the Year” in 2011. He is also a multi-time North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) nominee, receiving honors for“Hairstylist of the Year” (2007, 2013),“Salon Team of the Year” (2011), and“Master Stylist” (2023).Based in Austin, Texas, Allen is the founder of the award-winning Ruiz Salons , recognized by Salon Today Magazine as one of the Top 200 Salons in the United States.Discover more about Allen Ruiz and his salons at .

