Congress' Supriya Shrinate Hits Out At BJP, Highlights Women-Centric Welfare Model

Patna, May 27 (IANS) Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and emphasised Congress' commitment to women's welfare and social justice through well-defined schemes across its ruled states.

Addressing the media persons in Patna, Shrinate said, "Today, the BJP neither has a face nor an issue in Bihar. Their alliance is crumbling from within. Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being ridiculed by his own allies. What's going on in the NDA camp is nothing less than political infighting."

She drew a sharp contrast between Congress' governance guarantees and what she called "empty promises" of other parties.

She highlighted several Congress-led welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting women.

"In Delhi, under former CM Sheila Dikshit's 'Laadli Yojana', girl children received financial aid up to Rs 1 lakh by the time they completed Class 12. In Karnataka, the 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Gruha Jyothi' schemes are supporting 1.5 crore women with Rs 2,000 monthly transfers and free electricity. In Himachal Pradesh, women receive Rs 1,500 per month under the 'Pyaari Behna Sukh Samman Yojana'. In Telangana, Congress promises include free bus travel, subsidised LPG at Rs 500, and 200 units of free electricity for women. The coalition government in Jharkhand, backed by Congress, provides Rs 2,500 financial aid to women as a matter of right," Shrinate said.

"These schemes are not just doles-they are tools of empowerment," she said, asserting that Congress' policies aim to relieve women from inflation pressures and secure their dignity.

Citing findings from the Bihar caste survey, Shrinate painted a grim picture of economic distress in the state.

"Over 94.5 lakh families -- more than 5 crore people -- earn less than Rs 6,000 per month, surviving on just Rs 40 per day. An additional 82 lakh families subsist on less than Rs 10,000 per month," she said.

"These figures show the crushing economic burden on Bihar's women. They worry about their children's jobs and inflation simultaneously. We must address both," Shrinate added.

The Congress leader also called on the people of Bihar to compare governance models and vote for guarantees backed by results instead of rhetoric.

"We don't just promise -- we deliver. That's the Congress guarantee," she said.