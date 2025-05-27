IPL 2025: How PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Has Become A Favourite Among Cricket Experts?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, earning praise from cricket experts for his tactical acumen and on-field performance. His leadership has been instrumental in PBKS's success in the IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has emerged as one of the finest captains in the ongoing IPL 2025 after leading the team not only to the playoffs but also top two finish on the points table. PBKS secured top two finish after defeating Mumbai Indians in their final league stage fixture and dethroned Gujarat Titans from top of the points table.

Punjab Kings are likely to finish the league stage as the table toppers before Qualifier 1. However, Shreyas Iyer has received recognition from the cricket experts, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle, Robin Uthappa, and to name a few and became favourite .among cricket experts.

How did Shreyas Iyer manage to win the hearts of cricket experts in the ongoing IPL season?

Shreyas Iyer made a brilliant comeback to international cricket a year after he was dropped from the BCCI central contract for not adhering to the board's direction to play domestic cricket to consider for national selection. Iyer made his comeback to the national side in the ODI series against England, where he amassed 181 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60.33. Then, he played a pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy triumph this year, while emerging as the highest run-getter for the side with 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average 48.60 in five matches. His comeback to his national side was rewarded with his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer has turned the tables around for Punjab Kings by leading them to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Not only that, but also ensuring top two finish on the points table. Iyer has a tactical acumen which has been on display throughout the season so far, whether it be setting attacking fields or changes in bowling to put pressure on the opposition. This was evident during the matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, where they defended the lowest IPL total against KKR and pulled off a thrilling victory despite a strong start by RR in a 220-run chase. Even in pressure situations, Iyer remained calm and composed, turning the games' in PBKS' favour.

Apart from leading PBKS in the IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer has also significantly contributed with the bat. The 30-year-old has amassed 514 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.90 in 14 matches. He joined Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, David Warner, KL Rahul, and MS Dhoni in the list of captains with over 500 runs in a single IPL season. His latest performance with the bat was against Mumbai Indians, where he played an unbeaten captain innings of 26 off 16 in the PBKS' 185-run chase. Iyer's deliverance with the bat, coupled up with his captaincy duties, has drawn admiration from experts, who see him as one of the complete leaders in the ongoing IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first title since 2014 and the overall third last year. Despite leading the side to ending 10-year title drought, many experts believe that Iyer did not get the recognition he deserved. Surprisingly, KKR franchise released him from the squad ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, despite being a winning captain. Former cricketers, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Robin Uthappa felt that Iyer should have gotten what he deserved at KKR. Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise's decision to release Shreyas Iyer from the squad baffled many, who felt that his leadership credentials warranted greater respect and retention, marking the redemption arc all the more special and praiseworthy.

As Shreyas Iyer took Punjab Kings to their first IPL playoffs since 2014, he achieved a unique feat as a captain. He became the first captain in the history of IPL to lead three different franchises to the playoffs. Iyer led Delhi Capitals to consecutive playoffs in 2019 and 2020, including runners-up finish in 2020 and then guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024. With PBKS now in the top two in the ongoing season under his leadership, Iyer has firmly established himself as one of the most tactically astute and successful captains in the league's modern era.