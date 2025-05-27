PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Locally Made Goods Amid Turkey, Azerbaijan Boycott Calls

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to reduce their dependence on foreign goods and use domestically made products instead, saying it is vital to India's goal of becoming a developed nation and the world's third-largest economy by 2047.

Modi's remarks on Tuesday came in the wake of a four-day conflict with Pakistan, triggered by a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir by Pakistan-backed terrorists. In response, India launched targeted strikes against terrorist camps across the border.

Addressing an event at Gandhinagar during a two-day visit to Gujarat, Modi said India must aim to become a developed nation and the third-largest economy by 2047 through collective effort and commitment. "We must not use foreign goods (and promote domestically made products)," he said. Businessmen should avoid selling foreign products no matter how profitable it is, he added.

Turkey, Azerbaijan boycotts

A strong boycott movement has gained momentum in India after Turkey and Azerbaijan reportedly backed Pakistan during the recent conflict. Indian tour operators have withdrawn promotional packages to both countries, social media is abuzz with boycott calls, and many Indian tourists are cancelling their travel plans to these destinations. The ground-handling license of Turkish company Celebi at Indian airports has been withdrawn.

“Operation Sindoor began with the strength of our armed forces on the night of 6 May, and will now advance with the strength of the people,” Modi said. "Every citizen must become a partner in the nation's development," he added.

Modi said government initiatives such as 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District One Product' (ODOP) would drive reliance on domestic products. He added that Indians should aim to use domestic products, except those that are not made locally and must be imported.

He underscored the government's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, saying there would be no compromise in achieving this milestone. India's urban centers, including tier 2 and tier 3 cities, should become vibrant hubs of economic growth and activity, he added.

The Bharatiya Janta Party-led government's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of its independence. The initiative prioritises inclusive economic growth, social equity, environmental sustainability, and strong governance, laying the foundation for a prosperous and resilient India, according to the government. It also aims for robust adoption of renewable energy, world-class education, improved healthcare, enhanced infrastructure, transparent governance, and inclusive development.

The prime minister said India has become the world's fourth-largest economy, marking a proud milestone for the nation. He said there was widespread excitement, especially among the youth, when India advanced from sixth to fifth place by surpassing the United Kingdom, which ruled India for 250 years.

'No longer a proxy war'

Modi also said the recent conflict could no longer be seen as a proxy war, highlighting that terrorists killed after 6 May were honoured with state ceremonies in Pakistan. He said this reflected a deliberate war strategy rather than proxy actions, and that the adversary had received a proportionate response.

He added, however, that India remains committed to peace and progress, and aims to contribute to global welfare.

Modi's call to reduce dependence on foreign goods and boost domestic production also comes against the backdrop of rising trade reliance on China and Beijing's reported support to Pakistan during the recent conflict. His remarks reflect growing concern about the strategic risks of economic dependence amid regional security tensions. India goods trade with China touched $113.45 billion in FY25, with a record trade deficit of $99.2 billion.