Two Injured In Mykolaiv Region Following Russian Drone Attacks
On May 26, Russian forces launched two attacks on the Kutsurub community using FPV drones. In Solonchaky village, a private house was damaged, while in Dniprovske village, two private houses and a car sustained damage. A 66-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were injured but received medical assistance on-site.Read also: SBU detains Russian agent for directing strikes on Mykolaiv region
Additionally, on the same day, Russian troops carried out three FPV drone strikes on the water area and coastal zone of the Ochakiv community. No casualties were reported.
According to the regional administration, air defense forces were activated in the Mykolaiv region during the night of May 27.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed in Mykolaiv during a large-scale Russian drone attack on the night of May 25.
