MY DR NOW Debuts In Maricopa With New Family Medicine Clinic

MARICOPA, Ariz., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maricopa residents will soon have a new, modern option for primary care as MY DR NOW officially opens the doors to its first clinic in the city on Tuesday, May 27 at 8:00 AM . Located at 44360 West Edison Road Suite 135 , in the new Fry's shopping center just south of Highway 238 and west off of the 347 , the clinic introduces MY DR NOW 's signature walk-in access, same-day appointments , and patient-centered care to the heart of one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities.

This new location marks an exciting milestone for MY DR NOW as it continues expanding across the country to meet the rising demand for accessible, affordable, everyday healthcare-without the wait or limited hours.

"We're thrilled to bring ridiculously easy healthcare to Maricopa," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW . "Whether you're a busy parent, a professional with a packed schedule, or just someone who values convenient care, we're here to make your life easier and healthier."

The Maricopa location delivers what MY DR NOW is known for-accessible, high-quality care that works around your life. Open seven days a week with flexible hours, the clinic welcomes walk-ins and offers same-day appointment s, making it easy to get care when it's needed most. Whether it's wellness exams , cancer screenings , help managing chronic conditions , or treatment for injuries or illnesses , MY DR NOW is here to support the health and growth of Maricopa.

As Maricopa continues to grow, MY DR NOW is there to provide the community with something it deserves: fast, friendly, and flexible healthcare, right around the corner.

Patients can schedule appointments online at , through the MyChart app, or by calling (480) 677-8282.

About MY DR NOW

MY DR NOW is dedicated to transforming the way primary care is delivered by offering both scheduled appointments and walk-in services at all its clinics. With a strong focus on accessibility and convenience , MY DR NOW provides comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, annual physicals, immunizations, chronic disease management, and prescription refills . The company's innovative approach ensures that everyone in the community can receive high-quality medical care at their convenience, whether at any of its numerous clinic locations, through in-home visits, or via video visits.

