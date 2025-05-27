LENZ Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
William Blair 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date : June 3, 2025
Location : Chicago, IL
Format : Management presentation at 1:40pm EDT and 1x1 investor meetings
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date : June 4-5, 2025
Location : New York City, NY
Format : Management presentation at 9:55am EDT (live audio webcast ) and 1x1 investor meetings
Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date : June 9, 2025
Location : Miami Beach, FL
Format : Fireside chat at 4:00pm EDT (live audio webcast ) and 1x1 investor meetings
Live audio webcasts of the Jefferies Global Healthcare presentation and Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare fireside chat will also be available on the LENZ Therapeutics website at in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 12 months following the event.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ's product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for“all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com .
Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
...
