Domestic Water Purification Technology Advancements Research Report 2025 Featuring Pentair, A.O. Smith, And 3M
Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Advancements in Domestic Water Purification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home water purification eliminates contaminants like microorganisms, chemicals, and dissolved solids through filtration, UV light, and reverse osmosis (RO). The most advanced systems are highly technologically equipped point-of-use (POU) and point-of-entry (POE) devices, hence giving more efficiency in performance and ease in the process.
The residential segment would grow from USD 21.86 billion to USD 59.23 billion, depicting a 13.26% CAGR. The total water purifier market of USD 35.25 billion in 2024 is expected to reach USD 62.88 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.6%.
The innovations of capacitive deionization and smart purification systems help the company overcome, to some extent, the challenges of high maintenance costs. Increasing health awareness and concern over waterborne diseases are also drivers for the market. Pentair, A.O. Smith, and 3M are some world-class companies.
This research study covers:
- A review of leading technologies in the home water purification market such as membrane filtration and UV-based systems. It delves into how well they work where people use them, and what they're good for. A look at what's driving growth, like more people moving to cities, population increases tougher rules on water quality, and more people knowing about diseases from water. It also checks out what's holding the market back and how these things shape what's happening now and what might happen later. A big-picture view of patents new ideas key companies where the money's going, and standout chances to grow in the world of water purification.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Collaborative R&D Efforts to Expand Product and Technology Portfolios Emerging Breakthroughs in Water Purification Technologies Technology Integration Transforming the Industry
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Domestic Water Purification Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Domestic Water Purification: Technology Snapshot
- Overview of Domestic Water Purification Water Purification Working Process Selecting an Efficient Water Purification System Overview of Membrane Filtration Overview of UV-based Purification Domestic Water Purification Technologies: A Comparison
Innovation Ecosystem
- Government Funding and Private Sector Investments in the Domestic Water Purification Ecosystem International Aid, Grants, and R&D Investments in Domestic Water Purification Domestic Water Purification Space: Key Participants Domestic Water Purification Technologies: Patent Landscape
Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels TRL: Explanation
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment