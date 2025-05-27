Medical Mammography Equipment Market Forecast 2025: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments And Emerging Trends

Medical Mammography Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Medical Mammography Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The medical mammography equipment market report predicting a strong trajectory, the market size of medical mammography equipment will grow from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.23 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4%.

How Big Is the Global Medical Mammography Equipment Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical mammography equipment market size has registered a substantial increase over recent years. The market's growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness about breast cancer, the rising demand for early detection technologies, and the escalation in government initiatives and funding for breast cancer screening. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of breast cancer among women have also fuelled this growth.

Looking into the future, the medical mammography equipment market is expected to maintain its robust growth. The market is predicted to escalate to $2.93 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be associated with the growing adoption of digital mammography systems, a rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare infrastructure development, and advancements in artificial intelligence for breast cancer detection. Moreover, a rising emphasis on preventive healthcare and early diagnosis also contribute to the strong growth observed in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Medical Mammography Equipment Market?

The market landscape's evolution is expected to bring about considerable advancements in 3D mammography technology. There will be an increased focus on the advanced integration of AI and machine learning for improved diagnosis and the development of portable and compact mammography units. Innovations in personalized breast cancer screening and advancements in contrast-enhanced mammography techniques will also be pivotal in shaping the market's future.

Among the driving factors of this substantial market growth, one factor stands out - the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control, forming a tumour that can often be seen on an x-ray or felt as a lump. The rise in breast cancer is driven by increased exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals, as they interfere with hormonal balance and elevate the risk of hormone-related tumor growth. Medical mammography equipment plays a crucial role in detecting breast cancer at an early stage, enabling timely treatment and improved survival rates.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Medical Mammography Equipment Market Share ?

Major companies operating in the medical mammography equipment market include Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta Inc., Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Analogic Corporation, SuperSonic Imagine, Planmed Oy, DMS Imaging, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., CMR Naviscan, Metaltronica S.p.A., SonoCine Inc., Koning Corporation, Micrima Limited, BMI Biomedical International.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Medical Mammography Equipment Market Size?

These market leaders are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as digital breast chemosynthesis DBT, to enhance early breast cancer detection, improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce recall rates, and provide more personalized and efficient patient care.

How Is the Global Medical Mammography Equipment Market Segmented?

In terms of market segmentation, the principal product types of medical mammography equipment include analog mammography equipment, digital mammography equipment, 3D mammography tomosynthesis, MRI mammography, and screening mammography systems. These technologies find application in screening for breast cancer, diagnostic mammography, monitoring treatment responses, research and development in breast health, among various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialized clinics, and research institutions.

What are The Leading Region in the Medical Mammography Equipment Market?

When it comes to regional insights, North America was the largest region in the medical mammography equipment market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2025



Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2025



Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.