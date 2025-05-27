Biolinerx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
in USD thousands
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
10,436
|
|
9,036
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
9,126
|
|
17,333
|
Trade receivables
|
2,476
|
|
1,469
|
Prepaid expenses
|
443
|
|
312
|
Other receivables
|
1,478
|
|
452
|
Inventory
|
3,145
|
|
3,315
|
Total current assets
|
27,104
|
|
31,917
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
386
|
|
299
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
967
|
|
863
|
Intangible assets, net
|
10,449
|
|
10,431
|
Total non-current assets
|
11,802
|
|
11,593
|
Total assets
|
38,906
|
|
43,510
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term loan
|
4,479
|
|
4,684
|
Accounts payable and accruals:
|
|
|
|
Trade
|
5,583
|
|
4,693
|
Other
|
3,131
|
|
1,751
|
Current maturities of lease liabilities
|
522
|
|
440
|
Warrants
|
1,691
|
|
2,462
|
Total current liabilities
|
15,406
|
|
14,030
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Long-term loan, net of current maturities
|
8,958
|
|
7,633
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,081
|
|
985
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
10,039
|
|
8,618
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
25,445
|
|
22,648
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
38,097
|
|
62,570
|
Share premium
|
353,693
|
|
333,627
|
Warrants
|
5,367
|
|
3,686
|
Capital reserve
|
17,547
|
|
17,095
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(1,416)
|
|
(1,416)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(399,827)
|
|
(394,700)
|
Total equity
|
13,461
|
|
20,862
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
38,906
|
|
43,510
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
in USD thousands
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
License revenues
|
5,931
|
|
255
|
Product sales, net
|
924
|
|
-
|
Total revenues
|
6,855
|
|
255
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
(1,455)
|
|
(34)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
5,400
|
|
221
|
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|
(2,494)
|
|
(1,623)
|
SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES
|
(6,342)
|
|
-
|
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
(1,386)
|
|
(989)
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
(4,822)
|
|
(2,391)
|
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
|
4,490
|
|
7,644
|
FINANCIAL INCOME
|
565
|
|
294
|
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
|
(929)
|
|
(420)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(696)
|
|
5,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
in USD
|
EARNINGS )LOSS( PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|
(0.00)
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN
|
1,086,589,165
|
|
2,217,728,234
|
|
|
|
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Share pre-mium
|
|
Warrants
|
|
Capital re-serve
|
|
Other compre-hensive loss
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
in USD thousands
|
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2024
|
31,355
|
|
355,482
|
|
1,408
|
|
17,000
|
|
(1,416)
|
|
(390,606)
|
|
13,223
|
CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
533
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
533
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(696)
|
|
(696)
|
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2024
|
31,355
|
|
355,482
|
|
1,408
|
|
17,533
|
|
(1,416)
|
|
(391,302)
|
|
13,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Share pre-mium
|
|
Warrants
|
|
Capital re-serve
|
|
Other compre-
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
in USD thousands
|
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2025
|
38,097
|
|
353,693
|
|
5,367
|
|
17,547
|
|
(1,416)
|
|
(399,827)
|
|
13,461
|
CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of share capital, pre-funded warrants and warrants, net
|
16,415
|
|
(14,836)
|
|
501
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,080
|
Pre-funded warrants exercised
|
8,058
|
|
(5,876)
|
|
(2,182)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Employee stock options expired
|
-
|
|
646
|
|
-
|
|
(646)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
194
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
194
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,127
|
|
5,127
|
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2025
|
62,570
|
|
333,627
|
|
3,686
|
|
17,095
|
|
(1,416)
|
|
(394,700)
|
|
20,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
in USD thousands
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
(696)
|
|
5,127
|
Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities
(see appendix below)
|
(13,413)
|
|
(7,718)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(14,109)
|
|
(2,591)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Investments in short-term deposits
|
-
|
|
(12,307)
|
Maturities of short-term deposits
|
16,719
|
|
4,130
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(32)
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
16,687
|
|
(8,177)
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Issuance of share capital, pre-funded warrants and warrants,
net of issuance costs
|
-
|
|
10,697
|
Repayments of loan
|
(765)
|
|
(1,120)
|
Repayments of lease liabilities
|
(129)
|
|
(127)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(894)
|
|
9,450
|
|
|
|
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
1,684
|
|
(1,318)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
4,255
|
|
10,436
|
EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
51
|
|
(82)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|
5,990
|
|
9,036
|
|
|
|
|
BioLineRx Ltd.
APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
in USD thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Income and expenses not involving cash flows:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
897
|
|
165
|
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|
(51)
|
|
82
|
Fair value adjustments of warrants
|
(4,444)
|
|
(8,311)
|
Warrant issuance costs
|
-
|
|
702
|
Share-based compensation
|
533
|
|
194
|
Interest on short-term deposits
|
(163)
|
|
(30)
|
Interest on loan
|
610
|
|
-
|
Exchange differences on lease liabilities
|
(25)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(2,643)
|
|
(7,205)
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|
(2,474)
|
|
1,007
|
Increase in inventory
|
(936)
|
|
(170)
|
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
81
|
|
1,157
|
Decrease in accounts payable and accruals
|
(3,511)
|
|
(2,507)
|
Decrease in contract liabilities
|
(3,930)
|
|
-
|
|
(10,770)
|
|
(513)
|
|
(13,413)
|
|
(7,718)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information on interest received in cash
|
357
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information on interest paid in cash
|
255
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information on non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in right-of-use asset and lease liabilities
|
32
|
|
44
|
|
Warrant issuance costs
|
-
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logo:
Contacts:
United States
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
Israel
Moran Meir
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
