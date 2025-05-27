LLCP Names Michael Weinberg And Matthew Frankel As Co-Chairs Of Investment Committee

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the continuation of a management succession plan designed to ensure LLCP's longevity and continued success. Michael Weinberg and Matthew Frankel will now serve as Co-Chairpersons of the Investment Committee. They will provide leadership to the Investment Committee, which is responsible for managing LLCP's global investments, including asset selection, sector strategy and portfolio management.

Michael Weinberg joined LLCP in 2008. Michael is responsible for LLCP's global investment activities which include deal origination and structuring, sector strategy, and capital markets activities. In addition, Michael oversees the Firm's Investor Relations Team and capital raising activities. Michael is Co-Chairperson of the Investment Committee and a member of the Executive Committee.

Matthew Frankel joined LLCP in 2010. Matthew is responsible for LLCP's global investment activities which include sector strategy, deal structuring and due diligence, portfolio management and oversight of the U.S. Investment Team. Matthew is Co-Chairperson of the Investment Committee and a member of the Executive Committee.

Arthur Levine and Lauren Leichtman, the firm's Co-Founders, will continue to support LLCP through their role as Co-Chairpersons of the Executive Committee and members of the Firm's Investment Committee.

Mr. Levine and Ms. Leichtman said, "We are excited to continue our succession plan to ensure the future success of LLCP. LLCP is more than just a commitment - it's the legacy we've built and the passion we'll carry forward. Mike and Matt have proven their dedication and commitment to LLCP, not only by leading the Firm's robust growth, but by also developing its future leaders. We are deeply grateful for the steadfast support of our investment partners, whose expertise and vision continue to shape our success. With their invaluable contributions and our leadership team's dedication, we are poised to create lasting value and drive forward meaningful opportunities.

Messrs. Weinberg and Frankel said, "We are privileged to build upon LLCP's legacy of excellence, fueled by the dedication of our world-class team. Our investment philosophy, which has successfully navigated numerous market cycles, will remain unchanged. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to continue our work leading the firm's bright future and are ever more confident about our future success.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 41-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 9 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $16.4 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP and its affiliates currently manage approximately $11 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Media Contact: Isabel Moon, [email protected]

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC

