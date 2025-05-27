QINETIQ US WINS $41 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT ARMY COUNTER UAS

Advanced sensor integration and detection technologies to strengthen U.S. Army counter-UAS capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US wins a $41 million, three-year task order to provide software and technology integration support for a counter-UAS project under the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center.

The company will deliver technical and software engineering expertise to advance counter-UAS capabilities across fixed installations, vehicles, and mobile deployment systems. As systems integration experts, QinetiQ US will support key aspects of the program including development, testing, deployment and training, providing warfighters with critical sensor technologies needed to detect and track increasingly sophisticated drone threats.

"This task order reinforces QinetiQ US' role as a trusted technology partner in countering the rapidly evolving UAS threat landscape that challenges our warfighters," said Jonathan Riksen, executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ US' National & Global Security Solutions. "By developing advanced sensor technologies and data fusion capabilities for counter-UAS programs, we're providing essential detection and tracking systems that form critical links in the counter-UAS kill chain."

QinetiQ US' advanced sensor and data fusion solutions provide the critical detection and tracking capabilities essential to layered counter-drone defense systems. By enabling precise threat identification, these solutions deliver the intelligence foundation necessary for effective counter-UAS neutralization decisions.

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US partners closely with customers to deploy new capabilities protecting lives and the nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Government. As the U.S. subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, we maintain independent governance and oversight to protect classified information and ensure full compliance with U.S. national security requirements. For more information, visit

