Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Opens New Garage Door Company In Glenpool, Oklahoma

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We want to be the one-stop-shop for nearly everything you need to keep your home safe and comfortable in Green Country," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner Cassie Pound. "Whether you need a clog cleaned out of your pipes, an air conditioning tune-up or a new garage door, you can put your confidence in our hands. Stellar Garage Doors will provide the same excellent service that our Quality customers have received for the past 11 years."

The addition of the garage door company is another example of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric's growth trajectory.

Cassie Pound and her husband, Oscar Pound, the company's president and co-owner, founded Quality in 2014 to offer HVAC services to residents in Glenpool and Tulsa. The company has since grown to include plumbing and electrical services and has added locations in Tulsa and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Stellar Garage Doors will remain a separate company, but will share space with Quality, with offices located on Dogwood Street in Glenpool. Oscar Pound said this will allow for streamlined operations and better collaboration between teams.

"This setup allows us to cross-promote services, ensure consistent communications and provide a seamless experience for homeowners using both brands," he said. "Quality and Stellar will provide a unified presence between the two teams."

The Stellar Garage Doors website is still under construction, but customers can call (918) 236-0010 to request service. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit or call (918) 518-5900.

