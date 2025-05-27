Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Opens New Garage Door Company In Glenpool, Oklahoma
The addition of the garage door company is another example of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric's growth trajectory.
Cassie Pound and her husband, Oscar Pound, the company's president and co-owner, founded Quality in 2014 to offer HVAC services to residents in Glenpool and Tulsa. The company has since grown to include plumbing and electrical services and has added locations in Tulsa and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Stellar Garage Doors will remain a separate company, but will share space with Quality, with offices located on Dogwood Street in Glenpool. Oscar Pound said this will allow for streamlined operations and better collaboration between teams.
"This setup allows us to cross-promote services, ensure consistent communications and provide a seamless experience for homeowners using both brands," he said. "Quality and Stellar will provide a unified presence between the two teams."
The Stellar Garage Doors website is still under construction, but customers can call (918) 236-0010 to request service. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit or call (918) 518-5900.
About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric
Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit or call (918) 518-5900.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]
SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment