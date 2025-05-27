Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lightning Kills Over 100 Livestock In J & K, Affected Nomadic Families Seek Compensation

2025-05-27 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Over 100 sheep and goats belonging to nomadic families were killed after they were struck by lightning in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the upper reaches of the Budhal sub-division, when lightning, accompanied by heavy thunder and hail storm, hit a shepherd's camp during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

The nomadic families from the Targain village of Budhal had moved to the upper reaches along with their livestock as part of the seasonal migration in search of greener pastures and established their camp near Marg top as per their traditional practice.

A team of officials from the Budhal Sheep and Husbandry Department visited the site this morning and prepared a detailed report on the losses incurred by the affected families, who have made an urgent appeal for compensation and rehabilitation support.

