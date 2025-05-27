403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Overtakes Japan As World’S Top Creditor After 34-Year Reign
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the nation lost its 34-year status as the world's largest creditor to Germany, despite hitting a record ¥533.05 trillion ($3.7 trillion) in net external assets by end-2024.
The shift reflects currency volatility, divergent trade strategies, and Japan's deepening reliance on overseas investments to counter domestic stagnation.
Germany's net external assets surged to ¥569.7 trillion ($3.98 trillion), fueled by a €248.7 billion ($283 billion) current account surplus from robust machinery and automotive exports.
Japan's assets grew 12.9% year-on-year, driven by a weakened yen, which depreciated 11.7% against the dollar to ¥157.89. This depreciation inflated the yen value of foreign holdings, including U.S. equities and bonds owned by Japanese institutions.
Domestic firms accelerated overseas acquisitions, particularly in U.S. finance and retail sectors, pushing Japan 's gross external assets to ¥1,659 trillion.
Liabilities also rose 10.7% to ¥1,126 trillion as foreign investors doubled down on Japanese stocks. Meanwhile, Germany capitalized on euro strength, which climbed 5% against the yen, amplifying its asset valuation in comparative terms.
China retained third place with ¥516.3 trillion in net assets, backed by $3.3 trillion in foreign reserves. The U.S. remained the largest debtor, with net liabilities of ¥4,109 trillion ($26 trillion), underscoring its reliance on foreign capital.
This transition highlights competing economic models: Germany 's export-driven surplus contrasts with Japan's dependency on offshore growth and currency effects. While Japan's external wealth reached new highs, its loss of the top creditor spot highlights structural challenges.
These include persistent deflation and an aging population that continues to divert capital abroad. Analysts note that without yen stabilization, Japan's external balance could face further pressure as global rates shift.
The shift reflects currency volatility, divergent trade strategies, and Japan's deepening reliance on overseas investments to counter domestic stagnation.
Germany's net external assets surged to ¥569.7 trillion ($3.98 trillion), fueled by a €248.7 billion ($283 billion) current account surplus from robust machinery and automotive exports.
Japan's assets grew 12.9% year-on-year, driven by a weakened yen, which depreciated 11.7% against the dollar to ¥157.89. This depreciation inflated the yen value of foreign holdings, including U.S. equities and bonds owned by Japanese institutions.
Domestic firms accelerated overseas acquisitions, particularly in U.S. finance and retail sectors, pushing Japan 's gross external assets to ¥1,659 trillion.
Liabilities also rose 10.7% to ¥1,126 trillion as foreign investors doubled down on Japanese stocks. Meanwhile, Germany capitalized on euro strength, which climbed 5% against the yen, amplifying its asset valuation in comparative terms.
China retained third place with ¥516.3 trillion in net assets, backed by $3.3 trillion in foreign reserves. The U.S. remained the largest debtor, with net liabilities of ¥4,109 trillion ($26 trillion), underscoring its reliance on foreign capital.
This transition highlights competing economic models: Germany 's export-driven surplus contrasts with Japan's dependency on offshore growth and currency effects. While Japan's external wealth reached new highs, its loss of the top creditor spot highlights structural challenges.
These include persistent deflation and an aging population that continues to divert capital abroad. Analysts note that without yen stabilization, Japan's external balance could face further pressure as global rates shift.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment