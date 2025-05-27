Taylor Morrison To Expand Esplanade Brand To The Las Vegas Market With New Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're looking forward to expanding the Esplanade footprint to the Las Vegas area and offering our signature resort-style amenities and concierge services within the Summerlin community," said Cammie Longenecker, President of Resort Lifestyle Brand. "The Esplanade lifestyle increasingly resonates with homeowners wanting to build meaningful connections with their neighbors through wellness programs and social activities, so bringing the brand to the highly desirable and well-connected master-planned community of Summerlin was a natural step."

Following its official groundbreaking earlier this month, Esplanade at Red Rock located along West Lake Mead Boulevard will offer nearly 400 homes on 88 acres that draw upon modern Palm Springs designs. The homes will range from approximately 1,550 to 3,000 sq. ft. with 2-4 bedrooms, 2.5 - 4.5 baths, and up to 4 car garages. Planned amenities include a 10,000 square-foot resort amenity complete with a restaurant, bar, spa, fitness center, pool, and golf simulator.

"We're thrilled to bring the Esplanade brand to one of the best-selling master-planned communities in the country and build upon our success there with Ashland and Lark Hill," said Kent Lay, Las Vegas Division President at Taylor Morrison. "This upcoming community will offer beautifully designed homes and signature resort-style amenities that encapsulate what makes living at Esplanade so special."

As Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, residents will have excellent access to restaurants, retail stores, entertainment options, Class A office buildings, and indoor and outdoor venues, including the Las Vegas Ballpark, City National Arena, Nevada Ballet Theatre, and Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center. Nestled against the Red Rock National Conservation Area, Summerlin also has more than 200 miles of trails in the desert oasis that immerse residents into their natural surroundings.

Since launching in Florida over 13 years ago, the Esplanade brand has expanded to nearly 30 communities across the country, most recently launching in markets including Charlotte, North Carolina; Temecula, California; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada coming soon.

Sales are estimated to begin at Esplanade at Red Rock in early 2026. A VIP interest list is now forming and can be joined here .

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Esplanade, and to receive the latest updates on upcoming communities, please visit the website here .

