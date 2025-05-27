Khan Sir's Marriage: Viral Teacher Shares Wife's 'Photo', Reveals Name Social Media Still Not Convinced

MENAFN - Live Mint) Viral teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir recently told his students that he is now married. In an emotional message, he said,“I told you all first because I exist because of you.” His fans were shocked but happy, as he had not shared anything earlier.

Khan Sir said the wedding date was already fixed, but during that time, tensions between India and Pakistan grew. Because of this, the wedding was done in a simple way. He added,“My younger brothers and mother got the wedding done. I could not say no to my mother.”

| Who is Suresh Kumar, Indian-origin Walmart CTO called out amid job cuts?

Even though the marriage was quiet, a big reception is planned in Patna on June 2. Digital invitations have already been sent. The reception will be held at Panache Banquets, Saguna more, Danapur, Patna (Bihar).

Khan sir also announced something special for his students. He declared a wedding feast only for them on June 6.

His students demanded that he should show a photo of his wife. Without any gestation, Khan sir turned to his smartboard and drew a sketch of a girl with curly hair. His hilarious reaction amused his students.

Khan sir's hilarious reaction when students asked for his wife's photo

“She looks exactly like this, same to same. Do you think I don't draw well?” he said.

Khan sir also revealed the name of his newlywed wife, AS Khan.

“Khan sir will never change. He roasted his wife also,” wrote one user.

“We'll congratulate you only after seeing Madam ji. Right now, we're not fully convinced whether you're actually married or not,” wrote another.

“That girl must be so fortunate to have married a great man like Khan Sir,” commented another.

| Bangalore Metro: Instagram user faces the heat for secretly capturing women

One user reacted,“I just can't believe that Khan Sir got married. Now only after watching the wedding video will I be convinced.

If this rumour is true, Sir ji, then very very congratulations!”

What is Khan sir's religion?

Though very popular, Khan Sir's full name remains unknown. Many say it's Faisal Khan, but he hasn't confirmed it. Even his wedding card simply says 'Khan Sir'.

| Former butcher kills neighbour, cooks body with vegetables

While Khan is a common Muslim surname, it's also used by Hindus in some communities. Religious identity among Khans often varies across South Asia.

Khan sir has refused to discuss his religion in the past. However, his reception invite-which is making the rounds online-reveals that he follows Islam.