Did Congress Leaders Play A Role In Gaurav Gogoi's Appointment As Party's President In Assam ?

All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday named Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the party's Assam unit, replacing Bhupen Kumar Borah, who headed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for nearly four years. Various Congress leaders played a significant role in his new appointment as they had reportedly written a letter to the top party leadership.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the latest decision. Besides it, the party announced three new working presidents of the state as well.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi's ministerial colleagues' letter to Kharge

The Congress leaders like former ministers and legislators Pankaj Bora, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Mohd Nurzamal Sarkar, Rajib Lochan Pegu, Ramprasad Sarma, including ministerial colleagues of former CM, the late Tarun Gogoi, father of Gaurav, wrote a letter to Kharge in February this year, requesting him to make Gaurav the Assam Congress President, ET had reported.

Sarma It was conveyed to Rahul Gandhi , Sonia Gandhi , AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. These leaders had met with senior AICC functionaries to seek support for their demand and submitted a copy of their letter to them, the report added.

Gaurav helped Congress make 'significant progress in reconnecting with Assam people'

Emphasising that Gaurav has played a vital role in helping the Congress make "significant progress in reconnecting with the people of Assam" and enjoys support among key social and demographic groups beyond just the Ahom and other communities, these leaders had stated that his grassroots experience and "national exposure" could contribute to strengthening unity within the party's state organisation ahead of the Assam assembly election.

“In the light of these observations, we fervently urge you to appoint Gaurav Gogoi as the state president of the Indian National Congress in Assam. This step would not only energise and motivate party workers but also instil a renewed sense of purpose and commitment as we prepare for the crucial 2026 assembly elections. His leadership will play a transformative role in consolidating our position in Assam and ensuring a resounding success for the party,” the letter read, according to ET.

Stern message to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma?

This move also comes amid Sarma's scathing attack at Gaurav, alleging the latter went to Pakistan and his wife has ties with a Pak NGO. Both have indulged in the bitter exchange over the past few months.

Notably, Gaurav became the Assam Congress president nearly three decades after his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, helmed the post.

Gaurav took to X and said,“Former PCC President Shri @BhupenKBorah led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution. I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family, especially my wife and children.”

He added,“Their wisdom, experience and dedication to the party has taught me many things. I look forward to working with my seniors and colleagues. In the days to come I will seek the blessings of the people of Assam. I am confident that together we can create a better future for our state. Joi Ai Axom ! Jai Hind!”