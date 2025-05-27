Twenty Four Wealth Welcomes Wealth Manager Chiraag Kirpalani

Wealth Management Industry Veteran to make an immediate impact

on the firm's growing client base

DARIEN, Conn., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Four Wealth, a Stratos Wealth Partners affiliate, today announced the appointment of Chiraag Kirpalani as Wealth Manager, fueling the ongoing growth of the Connecticut-based firm with offices in Darien, New York City, Bedford, New Hampshire and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Kirpalani has built a dynamic and multifaceted career across both wealth management and international business. He began his professional journey at Merrill Lynch in their international financial advisory division before relocating to their Long Island office in Manhasset, New York.

Embracing his global roots, Kirpalani later helped lead his family's dual commodity trading firm, overseeing operations in six countries and cultivating a client base that spanned nearly every continent. Kirpalani joined a Greenwich, Connecticut-based wealth management firm where he co-managed over $300 million in assets serving over 330 clients. Born in Japan, Kirpalani moved to the United States 31 years ago and lives in Greenwich, CT with his wife Navita. They are expecting their first child in July 2025.

Anthony Truino, CEO and Founder of Twenty Four Wealth, said, "We are pleased to welcome Chiraag to Twenty Four Wealth. His respected expertise, integrity, and dedication to client success make him a valuable addition to our team. His genuine passion for helping clients navigate their financial journeys is just one of the aligning values that made him an exceptional fit. As we continue to expand thoughtfully, professionals like Chiraag help us uphold the high standards our clients expect and deserve."

Kirpalani will be based at Twenty Four Wealth's Darien, CT headquarters at 320 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (Office phone: 203-493.0025)

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $13.4 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $9.6 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $23 billion as of December 31, 2024. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd, a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to over 280 advisors, has over 85 home office staff, and is in over 102 locations. Stratos has been ranked on Barron's list of Top RIA's in the U.S. for the years 2018-2024.

On Sept. 13, 2024, Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. placed 22nd on the list for the year 2024. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. applied for the award by submitting responses to a detailed questionnaire for the award committee's consideration. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. did not pay any compensation to be considered for the award. The award is not representative of any one client's experience and is not indicative of our firm's future performance. The award was independently granted, as Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. has no affiliation with Barron's. Please note that the award is not a referral to, endorsement or recommendation of, or testimonial for the advisor with respect to its investment advisory or other services. Barron's weighs dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory record of the advisors and firms, succession planning, technology spending, and staff diversity based on responses supplied by the advisor to a detailed survey.

Media Contact

Donald Cutler for Stratos Wealth Partners

424 317 4864

[email protected]

