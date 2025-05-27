Linglong's Three Brands Make Waves At Autopromotec 2025

Linglong's Sport Master high-performance passenger tire focuses on handling and grip. Recent tests by Europe's authoritative automotive magazine AutoBild demonstrated a wet braking distance of 25.8 meters and a dry braking distance of 34.4 meters.

The upgraded Sport Master e, specifically designed for new energy vehicles, incorporates a high-elasticity rubber formula that improves range by 8%, while LLST noise reduction technology reduces cabin noise by 3.2 decibels, delivering a quieter and more comfortable driving experience.

Making its global debut, the Dura Master Van e - developed for commercial vans - adopts advanced low-rolling-resistance technology and a high-load design. Combined with Linglong's European factory's robust localized production capabilities, it provides efficient and durable solutions tailored to Europe's logistics market.

Linglong's European factory-produced TBR tires made their first collective appearance. With diversified product ranges covering long-distance transportation and urban distribution scenarios, these tires meet Europe's stringent environmental standards through low rolling resistance and high wear resistance, offering reliable options for the commercial vehicle market.

Multi-Brand Synergy: Catering to Diverse Market Needs

Through its three-brand matrix - "LINGLONG," "CROSSWIND," and "LEAO" - the company has established a strong European presence, driving market growth via localized R&D, production, and marketing strategies.

LINGLONG As a full-scenario tire solution expert, the brand pioneers green innovations by reducing carbon emissions throughout the product lifecycle, setting industry benchmarks for sustainable development.

CROSSWIND Specializing in high-performance tires, the brand covers specialized mobility needs with all-season and winter tire solutions, providing versatile choices for diverse driving conditions.

LEAO Positioned as a practical tire specialist for younger demographics, the brand showcased flagship off-road and urban SUV tires engineered to tackle complex terrains while maintaining urban driving comfort.

Strategic Momentum in Europe

Linglong's European strategy continues to gain momentum, evidenced by mass production at its local factory and high-profile partnerships with elite football clubs such as Chelsea and Real Madrid.

At Autopromotec 2025, Linglong comprehensively demonstrated end-to-end capabilities from product development to market implementation. Moving forward, the company remains committed to advancing technological innovation and industrial upgrading to meet and exceed global user expectations.

