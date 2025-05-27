Red Light Method Expands National Footprint With Fourth Studio Opening In Oro Valley

Red Light Method Modalities

- Allison BeardsleyRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Light Method , the innovative wellness franchise known for blending FDA-cleared red light contour treatments with cutting-edge fitness modalities, has officially opened its fourth studio-this time in Oro Valley, just outside of Tucson. Launching with an impressive founding membership of over 270 members, the Oro Valley location continues the brand's momentum of opening profitable studios from day one.“Our focus has always been on franchisee and member success,” said Allison Beardsley, founder of Red Light Method and Club Pilates.“We've negotiated equipment packages valued at $300,000 for just $130,000 and avoided costly national real estate practices to secure flexible, affordable spaces. This combined with our effective pre-sales strategies sets our franchisees up for success from day one.”Each Red Light Method studio features medical-grade red light therapy and 10-minute Power Plate vibration workouts. In most locations members can also experience 15-minute Pilates Reformer workouts and infrared saunas -delivering a powerful, time-efficient wellness experience.As the wellness industry surges-estimated at $2.19 trillion and projected to reach $3.82 trillion in the next decade-Red Light Method is uniquely positioned. Without even advertising, the franchise receives 5–7 organic leads per week from individuals eager to bring the brand to their communities.“This is growing four to five times faster than Club Pilates did in its early days,” Beardsley noted.“We're providing real, accessible wellness for the average person. For around $200 a month, our members get red light therapy four times a week, plus Power Plate and Pilates workouts where available. We're changing lives affordably.”With four studios now open, four more launching within 60 days, and over 60 in development, Red Light Method continues to disrupt the boutique fitness industry. Amid skepticism about the sustainability of some fitness franchises, Red Light Method distinguishes itself through operational efficiency and results-driven member experiences.“Allison and I said our commitment is a 0% failure rate,” said Eric Tepper, National Director of Sales and CEO.“If someone is investing their heart and money to help others, it's our duty to give them everything they need to succeed. That's why we spend a lot of time getting to know our franchisees before they commit to us and before we commit to them. If they are a franchisee, they are our family. They are our responsibility. Our model stacks the odds in favor of the franchisees and the members.”In an industry that is constantly evolving and has no shortage of options what makes Red Light Method stand out?“The Method works. Our members are telling us every day that the results are changing their lives. We've seen pain eliminated, inches reduced, strength and mobility improve not to mention the overall improvements in body health. The team and I are taking this first couple of years to continue to dial in our operational excellence and make sure our members are getting the best bio-hacking available. We are about to launch PEMF mats as part of our red-light treatment in several locations, and I'm testing EWOT as part of our exercise regimen. I want to continue to look for treatments that add to what we are doing, are low touch, low cost, and are effective.” - Allison BeardsleyJoin the Red Light RevolutionFranchise opportunities are now available nationwide.📩 Contact: ...🌐 Website:

