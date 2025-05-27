403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reach Immigration Clarifies TFN Requirements For 482 Visa Applicants
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Australia, May 27, 2025: Reach Immigration, a reliable immigration consultancy service, is providing important clarification for skilled workers planning to apply for Australia's Subclass 482 (Temporary Skill Shortage) visa. A common question among applicants is whether they need a Tax File Number (TFN) before starting their visa application. The short answer: No, it is not required.
The 482 visa allows skilled professionals to live and work in Australia for an approved employer. However, Reach Immigration confirms that:
You do not need a TFN before applying for the 482 visa.
You do not need to be currently working or paying tax in Australia.
Many applicants apply from outside Australia and wouldn't even be eligible for a TFN at the time of application.
“You will only need to apply for a TFN after your 482 visa is granted and you begin working in Australia,” explains a spokesperson from Reach Immigration.
Even those already in Australia on another visa (like a student or bridging visa) are only required to have a TFN if they're currently working - but it's not a requirement for the 482 visa itself.
Reach Immigration continues to guide international applicants through every step of the visa process with transparency, expert support, and up-to-date legal advice.
Contact:
Reach Immigration Media Team
...
The 482 visa allows skilled professionals to live and work in Australia for an approved employer. However, Reach Immigration confirms that:
You do not need a TFN before applying for the 482 visa.
You do not need to be currently working or paying tax in Australia.
Many applicants apply from outside Australia and wouldn't even be eligible for a TFN at the time of application.
“You will only need to apply for a TFN after your 482 visa is granted and you begin working in Australia,” explains a spokesperson from Reach Immigration.
Even those already in Australia on another visa (like a student or bridging visa) are only required to have a TFN if they're currently working - but it's not a requirement for the 482 visa itself.
Reach Immigration continues to guide international applicants through every step of the visa process with transparency, expert support, and up-to-date legal advice.
Contact:
Reach Immigration Media Team
...
Company :-Reach Immigration
User :- Reach immigration
Email :...
Phone :-+61 479 022 200
Mobile:- +61 479 022 200Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment