Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reach Immigration Clarifies TFN Requirements For 482 Visa Applicants

Reach Immigration Clarifies TFN Requirements For 482 Visa Applicants


2025-05-27 05:10:42
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Australia, May 27, 2025: Reach Immigration, a reliable immigration consultancy service, is providing important clarification for skilled workers planning to apply for Australia's Subclass 482 (Temporary Skill Shortage) visa. A common question among applicants is whether they need a Tax File Number (TFN) before starting their visa application. The short answer: No, it is not required.

The 482 visa allows skilled professionals to live and work in Australia for an approved employer. However, Reach Immigration confirms that:

You do not need a TFN before applying for the 482 visa.

You do not need to be currently working or paying tax in Australia.

Many applicants apply from outside Australia and wouldn't even be eligible for a TFN at the time of application.

“You will only need to apply for a TFN after your 482 visa is granted and you begin working in Australia,” explains a spokesperson from Reach Immigration.

Even those already in Australia on another visa (like a student or bridging visa) are only required to have a TFN if they're currently working - but it's not a requirement for the 482 visa itself.

Reach Immigration continues to guide international applicants through every step of the visa process with transparency, expert support, and up-to-date legal advice.

Search