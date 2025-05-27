WMF World Cup: Azerbaijan Ready To Take On Defending Champions
The Azerbaijan national mini-football team is getting ready for its upcoming match at the World Championship hosted in Baku, Azernews reports.
The national team will compete in the Round of 16.
Under the leadership of Elshad Guliyev, the squad will go up against Romania, the current world champions, aiming to pull off an upset and knock out the reigning titleholders from the competition.
Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.
National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the Mini-Football World Championship.
The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.
This championship marks the fifth edition organised by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.
