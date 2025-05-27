S. Korean Police Ban Ex-PM, Ex-Deputy PM From Leaving Country For Alleged Insurrection

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, May 27 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's police, banned former Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, and Choi Sang-mok, former deputy prime minister for economic affairs, from leaving the country, for alleged insurrection charges, multiple media outlets said, today.

Han and Choi have been under investigation, as suspects of insurrection, and prevented from leaving the country, in the middle of this month.

The police special investigative unit summoned Han and Choi, as well as, Lee Sang-min, former interior minister, who was prohibited from leaving the country last Dec, for questioning yesterday.

The three former government officials were suspected of being involved in the botched martial law bid by former President, Yoon Suk-yeol, who was removed from office last month.– NNN-YONHAP