Shehbaz Sharif Meets Ayatollah Ali Khamenei In Tehran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran on Monday, May 25 as part of his five-day regional tour and met with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing pressing regional issues.

Shehbaz Sharif also held talks with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing Pakistan's support for Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy use. He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to take action for lasting peace in the region.

Pakistani media stated that the primary objectives of Sharif's regional tour are to express gratitude for the support received from friendly countries, including Iran, amid recent tensions with India, and to expand economic and cultural cooperation.

Sharif was accompanied on the trip by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit is part of efforts to consult regional leaders on bilateral relations and regional security.

This visit underscores Pakistan's intent to play a constructive role in promoting stability and peace within South Asia and the broader Middle East. Strengthened ties with Iran may open new avenues for trade, energy cooperation, and cultural exchange, benefiting both nations.

As regional conflicts persist, dialogue and diplomatic engagement like this visit are crucial for reducing tensions and fostering cooperative solutions.

