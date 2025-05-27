Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait | Owaisi's Sharp Dig At Asim Munir & Shehbaz, Calls Them 'Stupid Jokers!'

2025-05-27 05:01:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the All Party Delegation's interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistan, calling Army Chief Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif 'stupid jokers.' His sharp remarks highlighted Pakistan's duplicity on terrorism and echoed India's zero-tolerance stand.

