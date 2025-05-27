Haryana Mass Suicide: Family Of 7 Consumed Poison Over Death Threats, Rs 20 Crore Debt?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In a deeply tragic incident, seven members of a family died by suicide in Haryana's Panchkula, allegedly driven by crushing debt and persistent death threats. The deceased include Praveen Mittal, his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son.

On Sunday, residents of Sector 27 in Panchkula discovered a car parked outside a house with seven unconscious people inside. One person was still breathing when they broke into the car. Before dying, he reportedly told a local resident,“We are drowning in debt... I will die in five minutes as I have also consumed poison.”

#WATCH | Panchkula, Haryana | On seven members of a family found dead in a car, a local resident Harish Rana says, "My brother went for a walk at around 10 in the night. Our owner said that there is a car parked behind our vehicles. Both of them went to see that car. At that... twitter/cA1V0e67EJ

- ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

The family was rushed to local hospitals, but none could be saved. The police recovered a suicide note from the vehicle, which mentioned the financial distress and included a request for a specific family member to perform the last rites.

Seven of a family reportedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in a car in Sector 27 in #Panchkula late night#Video of deceased Praveen Mittal a few minutes before he diedHe was found unconscious while six others were found dead in the car twitter/eaHZ9VClR6

- Sandeep Rana संदीप राणा (@SandeepRanaChd) May 27, 2025

The deceased were identified as:



Praveen Mittal, 42, the head of the family

His parents

His wife,

Two daughters, and One son

They were originally from Barwala in Hisar, Haryana, but had moved over the years due to business failures and increasing threats.

According to Praveen's cousin Sandeep Agarwal, as quoted by India Today, the family was under enormous financial pressure. They had accumulated a debt of ₹20 crore, most of it tied to a scrap factory in Himachal Pradesh, which had been seized by a bank after unpaid loans.

Due to the financial stress and threats from creditors, the family abruptly left Hisar five years ago and moved to Dehradun, cutting off contact with many relatives. Sandeep told the media that Praveen had not stayed in touch with anyone during those years, largely out of fear.

After facing continued harassment and with all assets, including two flats, vehicles, and the factory, seized by banks, Praveen had reportedly started driving a taxi in Panchkula to make ends meet.

Praveen reportedly left behind a suicide note, the contents of which have not been fully disclosed by police. However, his cousin Sandeep confirmed that the note requested him to perform the final rites. Sandeep had also spoken to Praveen just five days before the incident, unaware that this would be their last conversation.

Sources said the family had travelled to Panchkula to attend a Hanuman Katha programme organised by Bageshwar Dham, a spiritual event that had just concluded. It is believed that the family took the extreme step while returning to Dehradun.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Law and Order Amit Dahiya visited the scene and initiated a probe.“Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide. All the deceased are family members,” Kaushik said. The forensic team collected samples, and post-mortems will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The case has shocked the local community and triggered fresh concern over rising financial distress and mental health challenges faced by families under debt in India.