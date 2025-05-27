403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Futures Drop As OPEC+ Output Hike Looms Before Key Meeting
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures declined Tuesday morning as traders positioned ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting where the cartel plans to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day.
Brent crude futures dropped to $63.32 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate fell to $60.26 by early Asian trading hours. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies moved their production meeting forward one day to May 31.
Eight OPEC+ members who pledged voluntary cuts will finalize July output levels. Sources confirm the group accelerated increases for the second consecutive month in June.
President Trump extended European Union trade negotiations until July 9. This development provided limited support by removing immediate tariff threats that could suppress fuel demand.
The extension calmed market fears about economic disruption from trade disputes. Oil markets face mounting pressure from OPEC+'s accelerated output strategy and what analysts call a "mini oil price war".
The cartel already agreed to boost production beyond previous commitments this spring. Any price gains will likely be dampened by the OPEC+ decision in coming days.
Brent and WTI Crude Show Bearish Technical Signals
Technical indicators paint a bearish picture for both benchmarks based on current chart analysis. Brent crude trades within a descending channel formation with resistance near $65.75 per barrel.
The commodity tests key support levels around current prices with potential targets below $61.65. Moving averages confirm the short-term bearish trend for crude oil.
Prices trade below key technical levels, indicating pressure from sellers and potential continuation of the asset's decline from current levels. The 4-hour charts show consolidation near multi-week lows.
WTI crude faces similar technical headwinds with prices testing support near the $60.00 level. A break below this psychological level would confirm the bearish outlook and target levels toward $59.00.
Candlestick patterns reveal market indecision without strong bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index broke its resistance line, indicating continued selling pressure.
MACD indicators show bearish crossovers with expanding red histograms for both benchmarks. Volume analysis confirms the selling pressure as traders reduce positions ahead of key decisions.
Iran set its light crude selling price at $1.80 above the Oman/Dubai average for June deliveries to Asian buyers. This represents an increase from May's $1.65 premium.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Iran could survive if nuclear negotiations with Washington fail. Baker Hughes data showed U.S. firms cut operating oi rigs by 8 to 465 last week, the lowest since November 2021.
This signals potential future production constraints despite current oversupply concerns. Analysts warn oil markets may face oversupply in the second half of 2025.
Trade uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to demand forecasts. Technical breakdowns below key support levels could accelerate selling pressure. Both benchmarks require decisive breaks above resistance to reverse the current bearish momentum toward lower support zones.
Brent crude futures dropped to $63.32 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate fell to $60.26 by early Asian trading hours. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies moved their production meeting forward one day to May 31.
Eight OPEC+ members who pledged voluntary cuts will finalize July output levels. Sources confirm the group accelerated increases for the second consecutive month in June.
President Trump extended European Union trade negotiations until July 9. This development provided limited support by removing immediate tariff threats that could suppress fuel demand.
The extension calmed market fears about economic disruption from trade disputes. Oil markets face mounting pressure from OPEC+'s accelerated output strategy and what analysts call a "mini oil price war".
The cartel already agreed to boost production beyond previous commitments this spring. Any price gains will likely be dampened by the OPEC+ decision in coming days.
Brent and WTI Crude Show Bearish Technical Signals
Technical indicators paint a bearish picture for both benchmarks based on current chart analysis. Brent crude trades within a descending channel formation with resistance near $65.75 per barrel.
The commodity tests key support levels around current prices with potential targets below $61.65. Moving averages confirm the short-term bearish trend for crude oil.
Prices trade below key technical levels, indicating pressure from sellers and potential continuation of the asset's decline from current levels. The 4-hour charts show consolidation near multi-week lows.
WTI crude faces similar technical headwinds with prices testing support near the $60.00 level. A break below this psychological level would confirm the bearish outlook and target levels toward $59.00.
Candlestick patterns reveal market indecision without strong bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index broke its resistance line, indicating continued selling pressure.
MACD indicators show bearish crossovers with expanding red histograms for both benchmarks. Volume analysis confirms the selling pressure as traders reduce positions ahead of key decisions.
Iran set its light crude selling price at $1.80 above the Oman/Dubai average for June deliveries to Asian buyers. This represents an increase from May's $1.65 premium.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Iran could survive if nuclear negotiations with Washington fail. Baker Hughes data showed U.S. firms cut operating oi rigs by 8 to 465 last week, the lowest since November 2021.
This signals potential future production constraints despite current oversupply concerns. Analysts warn oil markets may face oversupply in the second half of 2025.
Trade uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to demand forecasts. Technical breakdowns below key support levels could accelerate selling pressure. Both benchmarks require decisive breaks above resistance to reverse the current bearish momentum toward lower support zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment