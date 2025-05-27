Two Karnataka BJP Mlas Expelled For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday expelled Karnataka MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar from the party for a period of six years.

Both legislators had aligned themselves with Congress leaders and publicly criticised the BJP and its leadership.

Somashekar represents the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, while MLA Hebbar represents the Yellapur constituency in Karwar district. Both leaders were originally part of the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 through 'Operation Lotus'. They later served as ministers in the BJP government.

Somashekar had openly expressed his allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, describing him as his "godfather in politics"/ During the Rajya Sabha elections held in February 2024, Somashekar cross-voted while Hebbar abstained from voting.

After the cross-voting, Somashekar told reporters that he had voted according to his conscience. "I went by my conscience and voted for those who worked to build schools and carry out development works in my constituency," he had stated.

Both MLAs had embarrassed the BJP by remaining seated in the Assembly during party walkouts and by making statements critical of the state leadership.

In a statement, Central Disciplinary Committee's Member Secretary, Om Pathak, said that the committee had reviewed their responses to the show-cause notices issued on March 25 and had taken serious note of their repeated violations of party discipline.

"It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand removed from any position you currently hold," the MLAs were informed, as per the statement.

The BJP had also faced embarrassment in 2022 when Kommaghatta Road, located in Somashekar's constituency, was relaid just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru. The newly laid road chipped off in several places. At the time, Somashekar, who was then a state minister, blamed the poor quality of work on the short notice given by the Prime Minister's Special Protection Group (SPG). The road was used twice by the PM during his commute between Kommaghatta and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University.

Earlier, the BJP had also expelled party senior MLA and staunch Hindutva leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years for challenging and making derogatory statements against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.