QFC AND CAMPDEN WEALTH HOST QATAR FAMILY OFFICE SHOWCASE TO FOSTER GROWTH IN THE FAMILY BUSINESS SECTOR
(MENAFN- qf) 27 May 2025, Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region, partnered with Campden Wealth, a global membership organisation for families of significant wealth, to host the Qatar Family Office Showcase at The Ned, Doha. This high-level event convened family offices, high-net-worth individuals, international investors, and prominent families to explore opportunities in wealth management, with a particular focus on family businesses in Qatar.
Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, emphasised the significance of the gathering, stating, “We are witnessing an unprecedented generational wealth transfer, with over $84 trillion set to change hands in the coming decades. This shift is prompting families of significant wealth to re-evaluate how they manage, preserve, and grow their assets across generations. Family offices have emerged as a trusted and strategic model to navigate this complexity, and with global assets under management expected to exceed $5 trillion by 2030, their relevance is only accelerating. At QFC, we are proud to support this transformation and position Qatar as a leading hub for wealth stewardship in the region and beyond.”
Dominic Samuelson, CEO, Campden Wealth, said: “The Showcase brought together international family business owners and family office principals with regional and local families to share insights and experiences, lay the ground for generational relationships, and inform on the benefits and opportunities for establishing a family office structure in Doha, Qatar.”
A cornerstone of the programme was the panel session titled "From Vision to Reality: Qatar’s Ecosystem for Families & Investors", moderated by Al-Jaida and featuring Sheikh Ali Al-Waleed bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, and Sheikha Hanadi Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Nasser Bin Khaled & Sons Group. The discussion offered valuable insights into how Qatar’s investment environment, cultural foundations, and public-private collaboration are creating a robust ecosystem for multigenerational family businesses and international investors alike.
Throughout the day, participants took part in expert-led workshops focused on practical topics including Tax & Regulatory Regimes, Structuring for Wealth Preservation, Trusts and Foundations, and Succession Planning.
Distinguished speakers from organisations such as Invest Qatar, Nasser Bin Khaled & Sons Group, PWC, Charles Russell Speechleys LLC, FFF International LLC, and JTC group provided insights on how families can effectively navigate global trends, anchoring their strategies within the framework of Qatar’s robust regulatory and business ecosystem.
