Israel Allows UAE To Deliver Urgent Aid To Gaza

Israel and UAE have come to an agreement to allow the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the Emirates to Gaza.

The supplies will provide critical items for infant care, support operation of Gaza bakeries, and address the food needs of approximately 15,000 civilians in the first phase of the aid delivery.

This move comes after a phone call between UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This agreement comes at a critical time, as the already devastated area comes under a fresh offensive by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Monday said Israel would "take control of all" of Gaza.

Despite warnings by international bodies such as World Health Organisation and United Nations, Israel has continued to enforce an aid blockade since March 2. Israel earlier announced that it would allow limited aid into Gaza.

While Israel claims the blockade is aimed at forcing concessions from Hamas, heads of international organisations have warned that two million in Gaza are starving, while "tonnes of food is blocked at the border, just minutes away".

Last week, during a Gulf tour, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that "a lot of people are starving" , adding "we're going to get that taken care of".

(With inputs from Reuters)