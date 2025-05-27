Israel Allows UAE To Deliver Urgent Aid To Gaza
Israel and UAE have come to an agreement to allow the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the Emirates to Gaza.
The supplies will provide critical items for infant care, support operation of Gaza bakeries, and address the food needs of approximately 15,000 civilians in the first phase of the aid delivery.
This move comes after a phone call between UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This agreement comes at a critical time, as the already devastated area comes under a fresh offensive by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Monday said Israel would "take control of all" of Gaza.
Despite warnings by international bodies such as World Health Organisation and United Nations, Israel has continued to enforce an aid blockade since March 2. Israel earlier announced that it would allow limited aid into Gaza.
While Israel claims the blockade is aimed at forcing concessions from Hamas, heads of international organisations have warned that two million in Gaza are starving, while "tonnes of food is blocked at the border, just minutes away".
Last week, during a Gulf tour, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that "a lot of people are starving" , adding "we're going to get that taken care of".
(With inputs from Reuters)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment