UAE: World's Longest Diamond Necklace Set To Break Record At Sharjah Jewellery Show

The world's longest diamond necklace is set to glitz at the 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show being held in Sharjah this year.

The 108-metre diamond necklace , which delicately holds more than 600 lab-grown diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold, has been designed to enter the Guinness World Records.

The show will be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah from May 28 to June 1 where the official Guinness assessment will take place on the first day of the well-known event. The show will take place daily from 1pm to 10pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to the breathtaking piece, exhibitors will be able to feast their eyes on a curation of luxury gold jewellery , diamond collections and luxury watches.

The exhibition, which opens daily from 1pm to 10pm, brings diverse pieces from across the globe to the UAE.

The show gives a platform to exhibitors from countries including the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon. This year's edition also marks the debut of several countries, including Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt.

In an earlier report by Khaleej Times , a top industry expert revealed the UAE plans to double its gold jewellery manufacturing capacity over the next five years, putting the country even higher on the global map in trading and manufacturing of precious metal jewellery.