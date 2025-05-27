Aryna Sabalenka Shines: French Open To Honour Rafa Nadal

World number one Aryna Sabalenka sounded an early warning siren to her French Open rivals when she dismantled Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round while fans braved sharp spells of rain ahead of a special salute to Rafa Nadal on Sunday.

China's Zheng Qinwen followed Sabalenka into the second round, returning to the venue of her Olympic gold last year and thumping 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before Lorenzo Musetti beat Yannick Hanfmann in the afternoon sun.

With the day session on Court Philippe Chatrier wrapped up, Roland Garros hummed with anticipation as fans gathered for the evening showpiece to honour retired Spanish great Rafa Nadal at the site of his 14 French Open triumphs.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka ensured everything was on schedule as she cranked up her huge serve and forehand in front of a sparse crowd under the roof of the main showcourt to blow away her opponent 6-1, 6-0 in an hour.

The writing was on the wall for a dejected Rakhimova when the 27-year-old Sabalenka broke for a 3-0 lead in the second set after scampering for a ball which had clipped the net cord and getting a forehand winner.

The Belarusian top seed, who is bidding for her maiden French Open title, was delighted with the clinical performance that extended her winning streak in the opening round of Grand Slams to 18 before she paid homage to Nadal on his big day.

"He was an inspiration for me, the hard work he put in is incredible. He's a nice guy and he worked super hard to achieve everything he did," Sabalenka said.

"I'm really looking forward to the ceremony tonight."

Zheng crushed Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 later to extend her winning run on Parisian clay to seven matches while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina dropped only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who secured her first win since her maternity break at the Italian Open this month, was an early casualty after her 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 defeat by Swiss Viktorija Golubic.

Germany's Eva Lys produced an upset, beating American 28th seed Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-3, while Canadian qualifier Victoria Mboko marked her Grand Slam main-draw debut with a 6-1, 7-6(4) victory over New Zealand's Lulu Sun.

Hamad Medjedovic became the first player into the men's second round with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Kamil Majchrzak and he was joined by local hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who hit 12 aces to beat Belgium's Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Musetti had little trouble seeing off qualifier Hanfmann 7-5, 6-2, 6-0, but American 12th seed Tommy Paul had to overcame a slow start and rain interruptions to beat lucky loser Elmer Moller 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

"It was a weird match from the jump with the wind and the rain on and off, it being a little colder," Rome semi-finalist Paul said.

"He came out playing well, ready to go. I started a little slow, also a little nervous. After that first set, I felt like I was able to loosen up and really start playing my game better."

Paul's compatriot Ben Shelton will take on Italian Lorenzo Sonego to bring proceedings to a close in the evening.